Jamie Otis reflects on MAFS wedding day more than 7 years later

Jamie Otis reflects on her Married at First Sight love story with Doug Hehner. Pic credit: @jamieotis/Instagram

The Married at First Sight couples in Houston have officially made their final decisions and Season 1 alum, Jamie Otis is going down memory lane as she reflects on her own MAFS journey that began over 7 years ago.

Starring on the season that started it all, OG fans of the franchise know the love story of Jamie and Doug Hehner didn’t start out so bright, but the two have proved with enough commitment, the unique social experiment can work.

Jamie Otis reflects on her MAFS wedding more than 7 years later

The 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on the evening of Season 13’s Decision Day to reminisce about her own reality TV wedding.

In the clip uploaded by the TV personality, Jamie starts by bringing viewers back to her wedding where she’s in tears in her white dress, making it clear to everyone around her that the stranger she just married wasn’t her usual type.

“If I could go back and tell myself anything on my wedding day,” the 35-year-old began as she captioned the post. “I’d say, ‘I know you don’t feel any chemistry & you’re super scared to be *legally married* to your stranger husband, but 7.5 years from now you’ll be falling in love with him all over again as you watch him be the most spectacular father to your babies. …and it turns out, he’s a pretty amazing husband too!'”

Coming from a broken home, all Jamie wanted was a family, so she decided to give it a try since her match seemed like a great guy.

It’s clear she’s glad she did as seven years later, the two have stayed married and have added two children to their clan.

Gushing about her family, the MAFS alum added, “Your marriage will begin as an adventure & 7.5 years later you’ll still be going on adventures together … WITH your babies!”

Jamie and Doug recently sold their home and bought an RV

It’s been a long 7 years of marriage and more recently, Jamie and Doug sold their home to move their family of 4 into an RV.

After renovating the recreational vehicle, the couple has “goals to travel the country and see as many places as possible” before their daughter goes to kindergarten.

