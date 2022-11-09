Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have different answers when revealing their ideal number of kids

MAFS couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are still trying for another child. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner remain very transparent about their desire to expand their family.

The MAFS veterans are the longest-lasting couple from the MAFS franchise and had a memorable journey when they got married at first sight in Season 1.

Since getting married, Jamie and Doug have had three kids, with their eldest son, unfortunately, passing shortly after birth.

Jamie and Doug have loved raising their young children, Henley and Hendrix, and are eager to add another little one to their family.

While their journey to get pregnant has been a bit longer than they hoped, they’re still determined and keeping followers updated on their journey.

They recently answered fans’ inquiries about how many kids they’d ultimately like to have.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner share how many kids they want

Jamie Otis took to her Instagram Stories and encouraged fans to ask her and Doug anything they wanted. She added that no question would be off limits.

One fan asked Jamie and Doug, “Ideal number of kids?”

The MAFS couple responded by putting up their fingers to indicate the total number of kids they both wanted.

However, their answers didn’t match, with Jamie putting up four fingers while Doug put up three.

Based on their answers, it seems Jamie sees two more kids in their future, whereas Doug sees one more added to their family.

The pair found humor in their contrasting answers, writing, “We have different answers,” with laughing emojis.



Doug Hehner suggests Jamie Otis makes him ‘instantly happy’

Doug recently shared a sweet post while on vacation with Jamie.

The couple has been enjoying a birthday trip and were vocal about how trips help keep the spark alive in their marriage.

Doug’s latest post featured him kissing Jamie in various locations as text over the video expressed how Jamie makes him instantly happy with just a kiss.

Doug captioned the post praising Jamie, writing, “I can’t kiss you enough Jamie! Thank you 🙏🏻 Even though this is a birthday trip, you deserve all the rest and relaxation and fun that you can get!”

He detailed how hard Jamie works and what a great mom and wife she is. Doug expressed feeling that he and their kids are lucky to have Jamie as part of their life.

Doug sweetly added, “Being with you will always be my favorite moment of any trip we go on!” before concluding his post with, “Tonight…We Spoon,” with spoon emojis and a winking emoji.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.