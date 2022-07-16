James Kennedy gives behind the scenes look as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 begins filming

James Kennedy shares snaps with castmates as filming gets underway for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally started filming and cast members are sharing behind the scenes looks at what fans can expect when the new season drops.

James Kennedy is the most recent personality to show off what the cast is up to now that filming is underway and that brings up the question of what will be in store for the DJ now that his relationship with Raquel Leviss has come to an end. Season 9 of the hit Bravo show spent a good chunk of time focused on James and Raquel taking the next step in their relationship. The very first episode featured James’ elaborate proposal to his then-girlfriend. The Coachella-themed surprise was pulled off thanks in massive part to James’ friend and co-star Tom Sandoval.

The romance was palpable between them throughout the season as they began planning their upcoming wedding. The group even took a trip to Santa Ynez for the couple’s engagement party.

However, it simply wasn’t meant to last, and by the reunion in December 2021, James and Raquel announced that their relationship was over and they were going their separate ways. At the time, James admitted that despite the rough breakup, he still wanted Raquel to remain on the show.

Since then, James has started dating his current girlfriend Ally Lewber. And while there’s currently no news on if Ally will get screen time in the new season, fans are likely to have James at least acknowledge her at some point.

Despite the potential for serious drama, James shared a series of pictures with some of his Pump Rules co-stars now that filming has begun and so far it looks like the cast is having a blast.

James Kennedy gives a sneak peek at filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

Over on his Instagram, James shared a series of pictures as he prepared to DJ at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant. The establishment, which also serves as the home base for the show, has managed to maintain its sultry vibes and they were on full display in James’ post.

The first shot included James and his longtime co-star, Tom Sandoval. Sandoval was rocking his newest facial hair look with a full mustache. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sandoval made the switch from goatee to mustache at the request of his girlfriend Ariana Madix while celebrating her birthday.

In the second shot, James posed with his on-off friend (and Lisa Vanderpump’s son) Max. It seems the two are at least on friendly terms now considering how cruel James was to him in Season 9. Have they mended fences for good? That remains to be seen.

The following pictures included a selfie with Scheana Shay, a solo shot of James behind his DJ booth, and finally a sultry selfie from outside where James shot the camera his signature raised eyebrow look.

He captioned the post, “Amazing times last night at @surrules with the gang ! thanks everyone!!! Btw I’ll be DJing this Saturday Night at Hotel Ziggy on Sunset Blvd 👀🔥See you then!”

Will James and Raquel address the end of their engagement in Season 10?

Although their engagement ended over six months ago, there’s a good chance James and Raquel aren’t done discussing the end of their relationship. At the time of their split, James managed to control his temper and allowed Raquel to make a clean break from their commitment.

However, Raquel admitted that once she realized she wanted to end the relationship, she was worried about how James would take it. In fact, Raquel was so concerned about the possibility of James exploding at her that Raquel worked with her family to create an exit strategy in case things went south. Thankfully that wasn’t the case and after breaking things off Raquel moved into a place of her own.

While many would have assumed that would be the end of it — that simply wasn’t the case. Months later, after James went public with his relationship with Ally Lewber, Raquel admitted that she couldn’t help but judge James for jumping from one relationship to another.

Speaking to her friend Katie Maloney on her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Raquel filled in the blank of “I’m judging you if…” by responding, “…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period.”

It will be interesting to see if James and Raquel are able to maintain a cordial relationship given their rocky history.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.