Jade Cline says fallout with Kail Lowry was due to friendship with her nemesis Briana DeJesus

Jade Cline is blaming her fallout with Kail Lowry on her friendship with Kail’s nemesis and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus.

By now, Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus do not get along.

Their feud began in 2017 when Briana began dating Javi Marroquin shortly after his divorce from Kail. Since then, things have escalated and culminated in a defamation lawsuit filed by Kail last year.

Apparently, Kail dislikes not only Briana but also anyone who happens to be friends with her.

Jade Cline says she was ‘cordial’ with Kail Lowry until she became friends with Briana DeJesus

Jade recently answered fans’ questions in an Instagram Story Q&A. One of her curious followers wanted to know, “are you friends with kail[?]”

Jade explained that she and Kail were cool until Kail bad-mouthed Jade on a podcast, presumably because of her close friendship with Kail’s longstanding enemy Briana.

Jade told her fans, “Never had issues with [Kail] till I became friends with bri. We always had a cordial relationship.”

According to Jade, Kail’s criticism of her on her podcasts was a bit shocking since they really had no beef with each other, which is why Jade assumed she must dislike her because she’s friends with Briana.

Kail Lowry’s reaction to Jade and Briana’s drama on Teen Mom Family Reunion

“But after the TMFR she just sat and talked s**t about me on her podcast which was very weird to me bc we never really had issues or even spoke much,” Jade shared. “I think since I’m close to bri she assumes I’m an enemy.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail had plenty to say about Jade and Briana’s behavior during the Season 1 premiere of TMFR. Jade went after Ashley Jones for past comments about herself and her family and the fight nearly turned physical.

Kail took to her Coffee Convos podcast following the opening episode and said Briana and Jade acted like “mean girls,” said that “Jade needs to shut up,” and said, “Jade is off the wall, and I can’t stand her.” After catching wind of Kail’s comments, Jade called her “weird” for what she said.

Jade concluded her Instagram Story answer by letting her fans know that she won’t let anyone come between her and Briana and the bond they share.

“I’ve never been a person that cared who likes me or not,” Jade said. “I love @_brianadejesus and wouldn’t trade our friendship for anything.”

