Jade Cline returns from brief social media hiatus to share appreciation post for Sean and Kloie

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is back on social media after a brief hiatus and showing her appreciation for her boyfriend Sean Austin and their daughter Kloie.

Jade and Sean have been through a lot in their relationship, between addiction struggles (Sean spent four months at an inpatient treatment facility last year), making up and breaking up, and navigating it all while raising their 4-year-old daughter.

Jade recently told her fans that she was taking a break from social media, calling it “toxic.” Last week she tweeted to her followers, “Social media is such a toxic place and also a fake place. Social media isn’t real life and is so bad for your mental health. Really about to take a step back from social media in general and enjoy real life. [Peace] out.”

Now, Jade is back online, and she took the opportunity to praise the two most important people in her life, Sean and Kloie.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline shows appreciation for Sean Austin, daughter Kloie

Taking to Instagram this week, Jade shared two pics. The first was a close-up selfie of herself and Sean smiling for the camera. Jade sweetly held Sean’s face with one of her hands and she captioned the pic, “My love 4 life.”

In the second pic, a Boomerang, Jade and Sean posed while holding Kloie sandwiched between them, all three of them smiling big for the camera.

“I appreciate you both soooo much,” Jade began her caption. “I feel like the universe has been listening to my prayers 🥲 We never would have imagined 8 years ago that we would have everything we do now. ❤️ Having a healthy relationship with someone who loves you is everything. So proud of my little family . ❤️”

Jade and Sean share sweet exchange in the comments section

Jade and Sean exchanged loving words in the comments section. First, Jade shared a message with her fans in the comments, telling them, “I loveeee the support you guys show our family. Thank you so much. ❤️❤️❤️”

In another comment, Sean responded to Jade’s post and wrote, “We love you too babe!😘” to which Jade replied, “@sean.luc.austin ❤️❤️ can’t wait to kiss your face when I get home.”

Sean recently talked about his future with Jade, admitting that he wants more kids with the 24-year-old salon owner. When asked whether he plans on proposing to Jade soon, however, Sean played coy, leaving Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if/when they’ll tie the knot.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.