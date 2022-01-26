Jade and Tanner Tolbert celebrate their 6 year wedding anniversary

Jade and Tanner Tolbert have made it 6 years as a married couple. Pic credit: ABC

Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert of Bachelor Nation celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on January 25, 2022.

In honor of this special day, Jade pronounced her love for her husband on her Instagram page and received a lot of love in return.

She posted a picture of their wedding, as well as some pictures documenting their family journey thus far, like matching family PJs for Christmas, their Wizard of Oz family Halloween costumes, and even a photo of Tanner in a bubble bath?!

What did Jade (Roper) Tolbert say in her Instagram post?

Viewers loved how Jade showed the world how much love and support the two have for each other, especially as they have been, and continue to be, in the spotlight.

Jade proved that to have a healthy, long-lasting marriage, you not only need love and trust, but you need a sense of humor, too! Proof: posting the pic of Tanner in the tub.

Jade shared on her Insta the following: “Happy 6th Anniversary, @tanner.tolbert! Love this life together. Bet you didn’t know you signed up for matching jammies and family costumes for life, but thanks for being the best hubby and the best dad.” She ended her message with two red hearts.

What Bachelor Nation alums wished these love birds a Happy Anniversary?

Bachelor Nation alums, and fans of Jade and Tanner’s alike, publicized responses and comments to Jade’s heartfelt post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tweets from Jade’s anniversary post. Pic credit: @jadelizroper/Instagram

Fans saw Jade and Tanner first get together on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, as they solidified their relationship fairly quickly. Jade had previously been on Chris Soules season of The Bachelor, and Tanner had been on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, neither making it to the end to receive that final rose of their respective seasons.

Tanned ended up proposing to Jade at the end of the season, with the words: “What we have is worth so much more than a million roses. I love you Jade, and I want to keep on loving you for the rest of my life.”

It seems that has held true as Jade and Tanner have grown not only in their relationship together, getting married in January 2016, and by growing their family from two to five. The couple has three children together: Emerson (Emmy) who is 4, Brooks who is 2, and baby Reed, who is 1.

Happy Anniversary, Jade and Tanner

Fans adore this couple and only wish them the best. Hopefully, six years turns into ten, and ten turns into twenty, and so on. Our hopes are that Jade and Tanner grow old together and prove to the Bachelor world that this process does, in fact, work.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.