Jackie Goldschneider speaks on Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding

Jackie Goldschneider talks Teresa and Luis’ wedding and upcoming filming. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider has spent four seasons as a full-time Real Housewife of New Jersey, but rumors have swirled as to whether or not she is only a friend-of for the currently filming Season 13.

During her time on the show, Jackie and co-star Teresa Giudice have had a rocky relationship. They are known for being hot and cold, and it was assumed that Jackie would not be getting a coveted invite to Teresa’s upcoming wedding.

She did get an invite, though, and now Jackie is spilling some tea on the upcoming wedding and her future on RHONJ.

In a recent interview, Jackie was asked all about her attendance at Teresa’s upcoming wedding to fiance, Luis Ruelas, which is reportedly on August 6.

Jackie said, “Despite the fact that Teresa and I have had our ups and downs, I really do want to see her have a happy ending,” adding, “I like seeing people happy. I think that happy people don’t do bad things.”

She also said of the nuptials, “I love a wedding! I think it’s beautiful.”

Jackie Goldschneider said she and Evan ‘really like Luis’

Jackie admitted how she feels about Luis, who has been engaged to Teresa since October 2021. “I really like Luis, and Evan [Goldschneider] really likes Luis. And I think it’s really nice to see their relationship come full circle.” Jackie said how nice it was to see Tre go from being a single gal to getting ready to get married again.

Jackie also revealed that she thinks everyone from the cast ended up getting an invitation, and viewers can conclude that Teresa’s enemy of Season 12 Margaret Josephs will be in attendance.

Is Jackie still filming for RHONJ or has she been demoted?

In May, fan-favorite House Husband Frank Catania confirmed to fans that Jackie had been demoted to friend-of status for this upcoming season. However, Jackie revealed that no decisions have been made by Bravo.

“I’m filming all the time. I filmed yesterday, I’m filming tomorrow, I’m filming all next week,” Jackie said regarding her reported demotion. “No matter what Bravo decides, and sometimes they make these decisions at the last second, I go into filing doing the exact same thing I’ve been doing for five years.”

It sounds like Jackie will be happy either way, and she admitted, “I’m really OK with anything because it’s really out of my hands.”

She is just happy to be filming for the show, and she concluded, “Whatever they do decide, I’m fine with it.”

The 13th Season of RHONJ filming is currently underway, with new rumored Housewives and friends-of. With Teresa’s wedding coming up, it is sure to be an exciting season!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.