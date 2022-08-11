Jackie Goldschneider shows legs in white romper, poses with RHONJ castmates

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a day out in a white romper. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider stripped down from her glamorous outfit after dressing up for Teresa Giudice’s wedding and opted for a casual romper during a recent outing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently enjoyed the festivities at Teresa’s weekend nuptials and wore an all-black dress with a plunging neckline.

Jackie enjoyed her time with her fellow costars and several other Bravo Housewives on Saturday as the OG tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas.

After the lavish wedding, Jackie enjoyed a day out with some friends including castmates Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. The group came together to celebrate the birthday of Jennifer Fessler– a reported new cast member that we will see next season.

Jennifer seems to be getting along quite well with the group as she was also invited to Teresa’s lavish nuptials which took place on Saturday, August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

After the wedding, some of the RHONJ cast turned up to celebrate with the alleged newbie, including Jackie who shared a sweet photo from their outing.

Jackie Goldschneider shows legs in a white romper

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a group photo on Instagram along with a birthday tribute to her friend and new castmate Jennifer Fessler. The photo showed the women sitting together and laughing as someone captured the happy moment.

Jackie sat on the far left as she smiled for the camera in her stylish white romper that showed off her legs. The summer ensemble featured lace details on the straps and see-through lace detail around the waist.

The 45-year-old added a few pieces of silver jewelry and had her blond hair bone straight and parted in the middle.

“Best night with my favorite girls. Happy birthday @jennfessler” Jackie captioned the post.

Meanwhile, we spotted a few more familiar faces in the group photo as well.

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga stylish in a group photo

Jackie Goldschneider wasn’t the only The Real Housewives of New Jersey star who turned up to celebrate Jennifer Fessler’s birthday–Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were in attendance as well.

Jackie didn’t tag the location in her post, but all the women seemed dressed for a casual garden party.

Melissa opted for a long, white maxi dress with a plunging neckline as the birthday girl hugged her while they posed for the photo.

Margaret added a bit of color to her ensemble in a pink and white off-the-shoulder dress with long billowy sleeves. She had her hair in a high bun and added large hoop earrings to complete the outfit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.