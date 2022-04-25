Jackie Goldschneider says this RHONJ reunion was ‘the most aggressive’ and had ‘the most fighting’

Jackie Goldschneider talks RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider recently teased the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and admitted it was the “most aggressive” one she’s experienced during her four years on the show.

The mom-of-four noted that the recently taped event was filled with fighting between the cast members, which is not surprising given all that has ensued this season.

A chaotic altercation occurred between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs a few weeks ago, and they likely had quite the faceoff at the reunion. Furthermore, with cast members taking sides following the OG’s drink-throwing incident, the women went into the reunion with lots of tension and conflicts to resolve.

However, from the hints we’ve been given so far, it doesn’t seem as if there were a lot of resolutions between the women.

Andy Cohen admitted that he found it “really upsetting,” while Dolores Catania said she was still not okay following the taping. With Jackie’s take on the event, the anticipation is certainly building, and it won’t be much longer before we find out what all the hoopla is about.

Jackie Goldschneider says Season 12 reunion was the ‘most aggressive’ by far

After a very wild season, it seems the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continued on that path with fighting and tons of issues among the women.

Jackie Goldschneider recently shared details about what went down at the event, which was taped a few weeks ago.

During an appearance on Housewives Nightcap, Jackie admitted that Andy Cohen’s response to the reunion was “not an exaggeration.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was was my fourth reunion, and it was by far the most aggressive, the most fighting…it was the longest, there was just so many issues. It was a lot,” she added.

Jackie Goldschneider had reunion faceoff with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a bit more about what viewers can expect at the reunion, and she and Teresa Giudice went at it again.

While the two women have been feuding since Jackie joined the show years ago, they didn’t really have any drama between them this season.

However, Jackie noted that they had some sort of altercation after she was asked during the interview who she butted heads with most at the reunion.

“I think that Teresa always has a problem with me. I don’t think that’s ever gone away,” remarked Jackie. “I think by proxy, Jennifer has a problem with me because I think that she doesn’t like whoever Teresa doesn’t like, so both of them were kind of coming at me.”

While Jackie noted that she was “not the center of the conflict” at the reunion, she admitted, “I went back and forth with Teresa and Jennifer for sure.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.