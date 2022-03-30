Jackie Goldschneider says latest episode of RHONJ marked the start of her recovery from an eating disorder

Jackie Goldschneider and her husband Evan Goldschneider. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her battle with an eating disorder soon after joining the show, and last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey marked the start of her recovery.

The mom of four has spent years of her life trying to address her issues with food but never truly got her disorder under control. Not only have her castmates aired their concerns, but this season her husband Evan Goldschneider also voiced that Jackie’s disorder needed to be seriously addressed.

Now, Jackie is doing just that, and she shared a reflective post prior to last night’s episode and noted that it marked a milestone for her.

Jackie Goldschneider says the latest episode marked the start of her recovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to social media last night with a lengthy message about her eating disorder journey.

Jackie noted that the episode was special because it marked the first step in her recovery.

“Tonight’s episode marked the beginning of my recovery from an 18 year-long eating disorder that took over my mind, my body, and my life,” wrote Jackie, alongside a throwback photo of her and Evan.

She continued, “18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors, and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin.”

Jackie admitted she was “ashamed” of her behavior and that she felt the people in her life would not be able to understand “why or how I could do this to myself.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I also didn’t know how to get help, as a middle-aged woman with [four] young children,” confessed the 45-year-old.

Jackie Goldschneider says there’s ‘no shame in having an eating disorder’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star noted in her post that there’s a lot of shame associated with eating disorders. However, Jackie wanted to publicly share her story on the show to help others going through the same struggles.

“In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfully recovered and lived a happy life,” she explained. “When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could.”

The Bravo personality admitted that talking about her eating disorder on camera was “terrifying at times and heartbreaking to watch back,” but she has no regrets about doing it.

“I am so thankful that I’m finally on this road and I’m grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly,” continued Jackie– who stressed that “there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.