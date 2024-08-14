Jackie Goldschneider defends actions against Teresa Giudice in unaired RHONJ moment

There was more to Jackie Goldschneider speaking to Luis “Louie” Ruelas ex than The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans saw watching it on Bravo.

The Off The Rails special featured the divided RHONJ cast sitting in two groups commenting on the finale.

It was the alternate ending to a traditional reunion, which did not make fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey very happy.

One kind of good thing about the special was that the Peacock version was unedited and had some footage that didn’t make it to Bravo airwaves.

We all know Jackie admitted to having dirt on Louie in the finale, even though Teresa Giudice only blames Margaret Josephs for all the “lies” coming out about Louie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jackie standing up for herself and what she did to Teresa and Louie was an unseen moment.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider defends her actions against Teresa Giudice

During the Off The Rails Special on Peacock, a moment of Jackie explaining what she did was featured. Sitting in a room with Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Teresa, they rewatched Jackie admitting she was in touch with Louie’s ex.

“I feel bad for the role that I played,” Jackie said, doubling down to make sure her new friends didn’t turn against her.

Jackie went on to make it clear to Teresa and company that she wasn’t on the same level as Margaret at all.

“Right, but I don’t want what I did and what Margaret did to be confused with each other. Because mine was to have something in my pocket if I needed it for Evan,” she expressed.

RHONJ fans will recall that Teresa started a rumor that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating on her. In Jackie’s eyes she simply wanted to have something in case she needed to defend her husband.

“When that was over, that was over for me. That was over, I stopped,” Jackie shared with Teresa.

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider stand by each other amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama

Despite Jackie’s bombshell, Teresa and Jackie are still going strong as friends. They are definitely not as close as Teresa and Jennifer, but Tre has come out to defend Jackie more than once.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jackie claims other people have an issue with their friendship, not her or Teresa.

The new bond comes as Season 15 of RHONJ will bring about a lot of change for the cast.

Those looking to watch the unseen footage of Jackie defending herself to Teresa will need to head over to Peacock to check it out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.