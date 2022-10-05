Ivan Hall warns about the ‘real’ and ‘fake’ ones on Bachelor in Paradise 

Ivan Hall shares a telling tweet about Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Ivan Hall has a message for viewers after the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ivan, who debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16 and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, suggested that not everyone is genuine on the show.

The timing of Ivan’s message is interesting, considering it was the same day Aaron Clancy arrived on the island for his second stint in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall Ivan and Aaron clashed during BIP Season 7.

After landing in a brief love triangle with Chelsea Vaughn, the two men got into a heated exchange.

Ivan made it clear after the show that he wasn’t a big fan of Aaron, calling Aaron the “worst person” from his season of BIP.

Ivan Hall says ‘keep your eyes open’

Ivan took to Twitter to share his Bachelor in Paradise warning.

The Bachelor Nation star tweeted, “There are real ones and fake ones at Paradise. Keep your eyes open.”

Ivan didn’t specify who exactly he may be referring to from the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Still, it’s well known within The Bachelor franchise that some contestants aren’t always “there for the right reasons” or genuine in their pursuit of committed love.

What happened to Ivan Hall on Bachelor in Paradise?

Ivan Hall had ups and downs in paradise as he struggled to build lasting connections.

At the start of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Ivan hit it off with The Bachelor Season 25 star Jessenia Cruz.

The pair went on a date with a steamy swim in a jacuzzi, but their relationship quickly came to an end when Jessenia chose to pursue a relationship with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Chris Conran.

Ivan later tried to establish a connection with Kendall Long. However, Kendall was more distracted by her ex Joe Amabile and his blooming relationship with The Bachelor Season 25 star Serena Pitt.

Towards the end of the season, Ivan attempted to connect with Chelsea Vaughn only to end up fighting with Aaron Clancy, who also briefly pursued the Bachelor Nation model.

In the end, Ivan exited the island on his own after being caught breaking protocol.

The cast was sent to hotels when they had to evacuate the beach, and they were told to stay in their rooms. Ivan instead chose to sneak out of his room and meet up with Bachelor Nation star Alexa Caves in her hotel room which was against the rules.

Ivan left BIP single but has now entered a romantic relationship outside the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.