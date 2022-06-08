Ivan Hall reveals Chris Harrison called him after he made comments about his hosting

Ivan Hall speaks up about Chris Harrison. Pic credit: ABC

Ivan Hall first joined Bachelor Nation on the controversial and unique season of Clare Crawley’s short reign on The Bachelorette. After leaving with Dale Moss after only a few weeks, Tayshia Adams took her place, and Ivan stayed on for her as well.

The next time The Bachelor fans saw Ivan was on last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise where he had a couple of flings with contestants Jessenia Cruz and Chelsea Vaughn.

However, it seems that his controversy with former franchise host, Chris Harrison, has stood out among the rest.

What happened between Ivan Hall and former Bachelor host Chris Harrison?

Before going on to Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Ivan made some comments about Chris Harrison, saying that he wouldn’t feel comfortable going if Chris was the host again.

This all stemmed from the controversy surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past that was found out about while Matt James’ season of The Bachelor aired.

Because Chris backed Rachael in an interview with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Rachel Lindsay, Ivan would have found himself in a bit of an uncomfortable situation.

While on a recent episode of the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Ivan claimed, “Everybody took it as like, ‘Ivan’s not going if Chris Harrison’s the host.’ And that wasn’t, like, it at all. If he was there, I would’ve still shown up.”

He went on to state, “I would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is a little weird.’ And since then, it’s all good. Chris gave me a call. People make mistakes.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Ivan told Us Weekly that he and Chris had a good conversation while talking on the phone.

He also stated, “I appreciated that from him and it was just a very interesting, weird dynamic in Bachelor Nation at that time.”

What happened between Tayshia Adams and Ivan on The Bachelorette?

After Clare left with Dale Moss, and Tayshia Adams was called upon to replace her as the new Bachelorette, Ivan reported that he and the other men had no clue what was going to happen after Clare split.

He did say that he had a feeling it might be Tayshia since she had been talked about as being the next Bachelorette before they settled on Clare.

While Ivan made it to Tayshia’s final three men, he actually said he thought that Brendan Morais was going to win Tayshia’s heart and final rose and was surprised when Zac Clark did.

While he was shocked that Zac won over Brendan, Ivan did say he was happy for Zac at the time because he’s a great guy and is now a friend of Ivan’s from the show. For the entire episode of the podcast Here for the Right Reasons, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.