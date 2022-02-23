Ivan Hall predicts that Teddi will join Bachelor in Paradise cast and have a season similar to Serena Pitt

Will Teddi Wright be on Bachelor in Paradise next season? Pic credit: ABC

Ivan Hall, a Bachelor Nation alum and fan, took to his Twitter page to announce and predict that Teddi Wright, the most recent contestant eliminated on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, will be cast for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

He also compared Teddi to Serena Pitt, a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, who ended up engaged to castmate Joe Amabile. The two are still together to this day.

What did Ivan Hall say in his tweet about recently eliminated contestant Teddi Wright?

Ivan thinks that Teddi and Serena are similar in looks and personality and both deserve to find a good guy to start and keep a relationship with.

So far, Serena and Joe are holding strong, and Ivan believes Teddi will follow in those same footsteps.

Thus, this fan, Ivan, believes that Teddi will find love in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise just as Serena did and will possibly even leave engaged, but at the very least leave in a relationship.

Ivan stated on his Twitter account, “I believe Teddi will have the Serena P paradise run #TheBachelorABC.”

Pic credit: @ivanbhall8/Twitter

What were Bachelor Nation fans’ comments back?

Most fans agreed with Ivan, and one even went a step further to say who the next Bachelorette should be, as they wrote, “Yes, and Rachel will be the next Bachelorette. This was the worst casting ever, but there were a few gems.”

But one, in particular, thought she’d rather see Gabby Windey on Bachelor in Paradise, as she wrote, “I’d rather it by Gabby.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ivanbhall8/Twitter

Another fan agreed with Ivan, as she complimented Teddi saying, “Hope so, she’s sweet!”

Pic credit: @ivanbhall8/Twitter

One other fan brought in some realistic humor, as she commented, referring to Teddi, “As long as she gets the word ‘like’ out of her vocab and speaks as beautifully as Serena P.”

Pic credit: @ivanbhall8/Twitter

Teddi did say the word “like” quite often when she was on camera, with Clayton, and fans did take notice of this throughout the season.

Other Teddi news from this season of The Bachelor

At the start of the season, Teddi Wright took some heat from Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall as he spoke of her on his podcast, From the Viall Files.

Nick stated that after watching Teddi talk to Clayton early on, in a one-on-one conversation during a group date, Teddi was manipulative. While others disagreed with Nick, he held steady on his thoughts and the vibe he got from her.

Also, Clay Harbor has been in the Bachelor Nation news lately trying to set up his cousin, Andrew Spencer, past The Bachelorette contestant, with Teddi. Apparently, Andrew made a list of the women in Bachelor Nation he would like to date, and Teddi, Susie Evans, Serene Russell, and Bri Springs, from Matt James’ season, all made the final cut.

While Teddi received Clayton’s first impression rose, she did not receive Clayton’s final rose, the one that truly counts. Instead, Teddi was sent home in the last episode, much to her astonishment.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.