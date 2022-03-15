Ivan Hall celebrates his ‘dirty 30’, parties with Bachelor Nation stars 

Ivan Hall reunites with several men from Bachelor Nation for star-studded birthday party. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Ivan Hall celebrated a milestone birthday in style, as several Bachelor Nation stars came out to partake in Ivan’s birthday festivities.

Having made lots of friends from his time on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, plenty of Ivan’s costars from the cast showed up to help Ivan ring in his 30th birthday.

A few men from Michelle Young’s season were also in attendance as well as from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Ivan and his party guests shared tons of photos and videos to give fans a glimpse into the festive event.

Ivan Hall celebrates his birthday with Bachelor Nation stars

Ivan Hall’s birthday brought tons of Bachelor Nation stars together.

Ivan shared photos to his Instagram story, including one where he posed with four of his fellow The Bachelorette Season 16 costars.

Posing in a fitted suit with nothing but a chain underneath, Ivan took a photo with familiar faces Demar Jackson, Riley Christian, Eazy Nwachukqu, and Quartney Mixon.

The text below the photo read, “Don’t mind us…just vybin’”

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 finalist Brandon Jones also attended Ivan’s party and shared a photo to his Instagram stories.

Brandon posed with three of his fellow costars from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Leroy Arthur, Rick Leach, and Daniel Tully. Riley also stood beside Brandon in the snapshot.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Tre Cooper from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette also enjoyed the night out with the guys and can be seen holding a drink on the right in a photo posted by Demar Jackson. Demar captioned the photo, “..we could be superstars.”

Ivan Hall calls his 30th birthday the ‘greatest birthday ever!’

Ivan clearly had a blast and felt the love during his special day in Dallas, Texas.

Ivan shared a series of photos to his Instagram page with pics capturing the decor and his loved ones.

The first photo in Ivan’s post features family and loved ones, the second photo includes a lit-up sign that reads, ‘HBD Ivan,’ the third photo shows off his sleek black and gold birthday cake, the fourth photo features the glasses that the guests used to cheers Ivan, and the final image caught Ivan looking over the city from the great balcony view.

Ivan captioned the post, “Greatest birthday ever! Grateful 🥰 #30.”

Happy 30th Birthday, Ivan!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.