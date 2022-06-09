Is Tumi Mhlongo the MVP of Below Deck Down Under Season 1? Here’s why fans think so

Tumi has quickly become a Below Deck fan favorite. Pic credit: Peacock

Only a few episodes remain in Below Deck Down Under Season 1, and fans are convinced she is the MVP of the new Below Deck spin-off.

There’s no question that Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott and hunky Captain Jason Chambers are fan favorites of Below Deck Down Under. Fired crew members Magda Ziomek and chef Ryan McKeown brought the drama, as has Jamie Sayed and his beef with Benny Crawley.

However, one bright spot of the season has been Tumi, with her hilarious comments and incredible tablescape skills. Tumi seriously gives Bugsy Drake a run for her money in that department.

The stew also had Aesha’s back more than once, and that makes her a gem in Below Deck Down Under fans’ eyes.

Below Deck Down Under fans adore Tumi Mhlongo

Twitter has been blowing up with opinions about Below Deck Down Under. Tumi has become one hot topic for the social media platform and a good way, not a negative hater way like Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti.

Below Deck Down Under, fans adore Tumi and are not shy about expressing the joy of watching her on the show. One user declared that “Tumi needs more recognition,” while another commented on her “good attitude.” There was a tweet suggesting Tumi become chief stew on another Below Deck show.

Then a different Twitter user gushed over the stew, writing,” Tumi is the best, does her job is nice, tries to help the idiots not doing their hubs until they push her [too] far and she tells her Chief Stew Aesha as she should what’s going on. Love her!”

Pic credit: @CalumCurry/@teriedelson/@KCeeDeevaShow/@popsiclejones/Twitter

One Tumi fan shared a GIF stating, “Everyone needs a Tumi in their lives.”

Twitter also suggested Tumi was the best thing to happen to Below Deck since Aesha.

Tumi is the best thing to happen to the Below Deck franchise since Aesha. #belowdeckdownunder #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/7Jfpf8Tm1H — PopGoesReality (@popgoesreality) June 1, 2022

Tumi and Aesha Scott are Below Deck Down Under dream team

It’s not very often Below Deck shows give viewers a dream team in the interior or exterior crew, but it does happen occasionally. Below Deck fans have now added Aesha and Tumi to that list.

Twitter was all about praising this interior duo, with one calling them “dream colleagues” and a different one requesting them to return for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, while another simply called them the best.

Pic credit: @_horizontalgirl/@Reality_Eyez/@net_to_net/Twitter

Tumi having Aesha’s back made one Twitter user happy.

So, to answer the question, is Tumi Mhlongo the MVP of Below Deck Down Under Season 1?

The answer is yes! Not only has she proven to be a hard worker, but Tumi’s also extremely entertaining. Plus, the dynamic between Aesha and Tumi is quite refreshing.

Are you a Tumi fan?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.