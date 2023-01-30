Is Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee pregnant? Here’s what we know

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is happy in her new relationship with Khesanio Hall, but is the couple expecting a child together?

Since splitting from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee, in July 2022, Mackenzie has found happiness again with Khesanio, a native of Jamaica who she’s been dating for nearly two months.

Mackenzie and Josh share three children, 11-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie, and 6-year-old Broncs, so if she were pregnant, it would be with her fourth child.

Over the weekend, rumors began to fly that Mackenzie and Khesanio are expecting a baby together after screenshots of a baby registry began circulating online.

The registry is titled “Mackenzie & Khesanio’s Baby Registry” and claims that the couple will be welcoming a child in August.

So, are the rumors true, and is Mackenzie expecting her fourth child? Here’s what we know.

Mackenzie McKee baby registry sparks pregnancy rumors, Teen Mom fans react

Teen Mom Shade Room was one of the Instagram accounts to share the baby registry photo, which showed a due date of August 30, 2023, with the location set in Sarasota, Florida.

In the comments section of the IG post, Teen Mom fans had mixed reactions. Some of them felt as though the registry was a fake, while others believed the hearsay.

“I’m doubtful this is legit,” commented one skeptic. “213 days is 7 months so she would only be about 8 weeks along. Making a public registry that early, before announcing is odd. But I might be wrong🤷🏽‍♀️”

Another noted that anyone could create a baby registry and put whatever information they want, regardless if it’s verified or not.

Others believed the rumors, calling the former MTV star “cringey” for asking for gifts for a fourth child. Yet another critic slammed Mackenzie for having a baby with Khesanio after just a couple of months of dating.

Mackenzie responds to pregnancy rumors

However, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup went straight to the source to find out if the rumors are true. When the outlet contacted Mackenzie, she told them the baby registry is “definitely” fake, adding, “This is hilarious!”

As the outlet also reported, Mackenzie had her tubes tied in 2017.

Mackenzie also mocked the rumors in her Instagram Stories on Monday morning. She shared a screenshot of herself and Khesanio, along with the link to an article insinuating she was pregnant.

“This is funny,” she captioned it. “Which one of y’all made that baby registry.”

Despite the rumors surrounding her, Mackenzie has made it clear that she’s smitten with Khesanio, whom she affectionately calls “Khessy.”

She shared a post on Facebook over the weekend, gushing over her boyfriend’s hard work around the house. In the pic, Khesanio was mid-yardwork.

“Everyone needs a Khessy in their life,” Mackenzie captioned the pic, adding, “So much around the house has been fixed, cleaned, organized etc. we went from [ramen] and Baloney sandwiches to the best home cooked meals. … Thanks babes for spending your Saturday on this.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.