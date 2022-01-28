Is Susie Evans getting The Bachelorette edit? The Bachelor viewers say yes

Susie Evans–Is she getting looks as the next Bachelorette? Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Word through the grapevine is that Susie Evans, a current contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, is getting potential looks to star as The Bachelorette next season.

Bachelor fans who have been around for a while now have learned how producers of the show slowly feed the viewers hints on who could possibly be chosen as The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor fans think Susie Evans is getting Bachelorette edits

Fans of the show have definitely seen clues and hints that the next leading woman for The Bachelorette will be Susie.

Currently, spoiler sites have not predicted who has received Clayton’s final rose on the finale of The Bachelor, which is almost unheard of.

Spoiler Alert: They have released the names of Clayton’s top four, however, and Susie Evans is among that group.

But, fans are not leaning toward Susie having won that final rose. Instead, they have seen the network and show as giving her what they call “Bachelorette edits.”

What are Bachelorette edits?

According to the Bachelor Nation fan base, Bachelorette edits mean the producers are setting up a particular contestant to be the next leading man/woman for the show by doing certain things for that contestant. Susie has been shown quite a bit, but viewers haven’t been shown how much Clayton is/is not into her romantically. The TV time she has been getting is good in quantity minutes but maybe not in quality…yet.

Fans on Twitter have been posting memes, photos, and captions as well, with statements and lead that Susie will, in fact, be the next Bachelorette.

“Producers realizing they didn’t set Clayton up well and trying to course correct with Susie’s Bachelorette edit,” read a tweet.

"Producers realizing they didn't set Clayton up well and trying to course correct with Susie's Bachelorette edit," read a tweet.

Another tweeted, “They are giving Susie the bachelorette edit, but she needs to learn not to say like every other word bc I can’t possibly listen to that for a whole season.”

Another tweeted, "They are giving Susie the bachelorette edit, but she needs to learn not to say like every other word bc I can't possibly listen to that for a whole season."

What are your thoughts on Susie taking over this part in the next season? Is she too sweet for the role? Is she too boring as fans claim of Clayton this season? Or is she just right to take over?

Bachelor fans love Susie

Regardless, as a fan fave, viewers hope for the best for Susie as she seems so sweet, genuine, gorgeous, and kind so far on this season of The Bachelor.

Who will win Clayton’s final rose, and who will be Bachelor Nation’s next Bachelorette? Will it be Susie? Viewers will more than likely find out who will get that role on After the Final Rose, so stay tuned.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.