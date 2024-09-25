Is Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa joining RHOC? Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers have been calling for firing certain castmates, namely Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge.

The duo has caused havoc this season and has been dragged on social media for their behavior.

We don’t know what will happen in Season 19, but will producers throw a former Selling Sunset star into the mix?

Heather Rae El Moussa, who now resides on the OC, recently hinted that she’s been asked to join the franchise.

She was a cast member on the popular Netflix series from Seasons 1- 7 but shared that she was not asked to film Season 8.

Since then, the 37-year-old has been busy with two reality TV shows on HGTV: one with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, The Flipping El Moussas, and another with Tarek and his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Is Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa joining RHOC?

Heather and Tarek recently spoke to Us Weekly, and the former Netflix star hinted that RHOC producers have been trying to get her on the show.

“Well, you know, they may have reached out to me and I’m just too busy right now,” confessed Heather.

The real estate agent already has ties to a few current and former OC Housewives, including Fancy Pants, Heather Dubrow, and alum Gretchen Rossi.

However, that’s not enough reason for her to say yes to the show, telling the media outlet, “It’s just not a good place in my life to do that.”

Tarek also discussed the possibility of Heather becoming a Housewife, and he wasn’t exactly opposed to the idea, noting, “You just never know.”

Viewers tell Heather ‘Don’t do it’ as she talks about RHOC

People are already sounding off on the idea of Heather joining the show, and the consensus is that she shouldn’t.

Several people took to the comments and urged the Selling Sunset alum to turn down the offer.

“Please Heather don’t do it don’t put yourself into that stress and Public opinions 😂,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Don’t do it! Nasty people!!❤️,” said someone else.

One commenter exclaimed,, “She’s so boring though. Like, in a good way. Boring as in healthy and well adjusted. Just doesn’t make good reality tv 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

“Don’t do it! Your family is too well adjusted,” reiterated someone else.

Another added, “Don’t do it!!! Just go be happy.”

Do you think Heather would be a good addition to RHOC? Share your opinion in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.