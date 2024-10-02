The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 15 with some new blood, including Rebecca Minkoff.

Rebecca isn’t the only newbie thrown into the RHONY mix, either.

Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca were given Apples this season.

They will need to perform well against the Season 14 ladies if they hope to keep their full-time status.

Along with Rebecca and Racquel, the RHONY Season 15 cast features Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

When news was announced that Rebecca joined the Real Housewives franchise, fans couldn’t help but wonder if she was related to another Real Housewives star.

Is RHONY star Rebecca Minkoff related to RHOBH alum Crystal Kung Minkoff?

The timing of Rebecca joining The Real Housewives of New York City was very interesting because of her last name. See, Crystal Kung Minkoff had just announced she wasn’t returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

It seemed that Bravo was trading in one Minkoff for another, sparking questions about whether the two women were related via Crystal’s husband, Rob Minkoff.

Well ahead of her RHONY debut, Rebecca answered that question at a RHONY Orchard event in New York City while speaking to The Daily Dish.

“I know someone reported that we are not related, but I am related through [Crystal’s] husband, Rob Minkoff, the director,” Rebecca told the outlet. “I did 23andMe, and they told me. That’s about as far as I got. So, she reached out.”

There you have it. Crystal and Rebecca are related, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are close.

Rebecca Minkoff has another The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills connection

In another interesting turn of events, Crystal isn’t the only RHOBH star that Rebecca knows. Rebecca happens to be good friends with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Bozoma Saint John.

“I’m friends with Bozoma [Saint John] from [The Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills, but I’ve been friends with her forever,” Rebecca teased.

The RHONY star also counts The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow as a pal and sought advice from her when joining the franchise.

Rebecca Minkoff is making her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City, but it isn’t her first time in the reality TV realm.

Back in 2004, Rebecca’s fashion show was filmed for Laguna Beach. Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, and Stephen Colletti sat in the front row, sparking a year-long friendship between Lauren and Rebecca.

Who’s ready to see Rebecca Minkoff on RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.