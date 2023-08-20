Is new Big Brother alliance ready to take control?

A new Big Brother alliance has formed on the live feeds.

As if the house hasn’t been busy enough with the revolving target.

Below are many Big Brother spoilers from the days after Reilly Smedley’s eviction.

It began with Felicia Cannon winning Head of Household and has continued with The Professors imploding.

Hisam Goueli became the primary target, but even that hasn’t been set in stone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Izzy Gleicher can’t stay on plan.

Discussions about switching targets have happened on the Big Brother live feeds, adding mystery to the days ahead.

A new Big Brother alliance

It is due to the chaos that a new BB25 alliance was born.

Felicia, Izzy, Cirie, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim have teamed up.

They decided to call their alliance the Savage Seven, providing more content for producers to use in upcoming episodes.

The seven houseguests even cemented their new alliance with a cheer on the feeds.

How long will the Savage Seven last? If Hisam goes home, it’s possible this could become an alliance that controls Big Brother 25. But they will have to trust each other to make it work.

Combining people from each side of the house is a big deal, especially since they can unite against several emerging targets.

The two people who should most fear the Savage Seven are Hisam and Cameron Hardin. And since their names came up, Red Utley and Mecole Hayes are also in trouble.

Below is an image from the feeds on Sunday (August 20), where the seven houseguests came together.

Blue, Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Jag, Jared and Matt named themselves Savage Seven #BB25 pic.twitter.com/lohpfyezVx — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 20, 2023

More spoilers from Big Brother 25

A Big Brother showmance is developing between two houseguests. Fans watching the live feeds may already know, but it could impact the game.

On the August 24 episode, the Big Brother Pressure Cooker returns. That’s a challenge the Savage Seven could dominate.

The houseguests also keep referencing a possible Big Brother Battle Back this summer.

A new interview had Luke Valentine giving excuses for using the N-word in the game.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And the live feeds have been packed with drama for fans looking for content outside the episodes.

A free feeds option is now available with Pluto TV, and Paramount+ also has coverage.

The next Eviction Ceremony for Big Brother 25 is scheduled for August 24, where the fourth person will be sent home this summer.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.