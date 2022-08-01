Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? Here’s why The Kardashians fans think she is

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? Some fans think so. Pic credit: Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have enjoyed what some would call a whirlwind romance once they finally became romantically involved after years of friendship.

Kardashian fans and even critics know that Kourtney’s family is very important to her, so it came as no surprise that she wanted to have a child with Travis after they became serious.

The Kardashians viewers watched their engagement story and got an inside look at their fertility treatments in Season 1. They even saw different cleanses and diets that the couple tried to increase fertility chances.

Kourtney opened up about how hard going through IVF was for her and that she didn’t appreciate people constantly saying she was pregnant or that she had gained weight, but that hasn’t stopped speculation online.

Kourtney and Travis have kept their baby journey rather quiet as they continue to enjoy their relationship and blended family following their recent marriage.

However, some fans believe Kourtney might actually be pregnant now based on some diet tips she posted on Poosh and a recent photo shoot where the socialite appeared to be covering her stomach, possibly concealing a baby bump.

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumors with diet tips and new photos

Kourtney frequently shares ideas, tips, and general advice on her Poosh website, varying from life and style tips to diet and motherhood advice.

Recently, the star gained attention for a few posts that talk about common diet changes when experiencing pregnancy.

Kourtney has recently picked up a meat-free diet and talks about her lifestyle often, even posting about some of the best vegan sushi.

Pregnant women are not supposed to eat raw fish, but vegan sushi wouldn’t be a problem to consume.

She has also shared tips on feeling more energetic without caffeine, another substance that pregnant people are supposed to limit.

Along with her diet tips, a recent photo shoot shows Kourtney sitting on top of a few suitcases with a large blazer as she crosses one arm over her stomach.

According to The Sun, some viewers believe this was intentionally done to hide a growing baby bump, but this isn’t an uncommon look for Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker focus on Travis’s health

While Kourtney may be pregnant, recent health issues with Travis almost rule out the idea.

The drummer had a health scare with some serious pancreatitis and spent about a week in the hospital. Following his health scare, the couple has been enjoying their life together with their families.

Sources say that at this time, having a baby is still on the table but isn’t a primary focus as they are more concerned with making sure Travis is fully recovered.

For now, only time will tell if Kourtney is pregnant or not. Fans may get more info in September when Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.