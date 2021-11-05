Is Joe Budden bisexual? Viral comments cause confusion, Tahiry Jose weighs in

Joe Budden has found himself in the middle of controversy. Pic credit: VH1

Joe Budden is currently trending on Twitter and it seems that many are confused. After the popular podcaster and Love & Hip Hop star made a bold statement, claiming to be bisexual, the buzz began.

But is Joe Budden really bisexual? It turns out that the answer might actually be no.

Joe Budden says he’s bisexual on podcast

It all started on The Joe Budden Podcast, when Joe told his co-hosts Ish and Ice matter-of-factly, “I’m bisexual.”

He continued, “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The clip quickly went viral as news that Joe Budden is bisexual might be surprising to those who have followed his life and career. However, it turns out that there is way more to this story.

On the podcast episode titled Y’all Must Be New Here, Joe was chatting it up with his co-hosts about DaBaby and the controversy regarding his gay comments at Rolling Loud Miami. The whole conversation was about how Rolling Loud canceled DaBaby and now, he will be back on their stages as if he was uncancelled.

He was trying to make a point about the power of the LGBTQ+ community and how quickly DaBaby’s revenue streams were impacted by his “canceling” but now, he’s seemingly learned his lesson and has been forgiven so they will be sponsoring his next tour.

That’s when Joe dropped his gem about being “bisexual,” which was then cut from the podcast and shared without context. It can all be seen starting out at the 53-minute mark of the video below.

While it’s pretty clear from watching the podcast that Joe Budden was not serious when he made his claim, it seems that he is pretty entertained that the clip went viral and now, everyone is talking about him.

Pic credit: @JoeBudden/Twitter

At this point, Joe Budden is trolling everyone and he’s clearly enjoying all the new podcast listeners who have tuned in to hear what he had to say.

Tahiry Jose reacts to rumors that Joe Budden is bisexual

Joe Budden was famously linked to both Tahiry Jose and Cyn Santana during his time on Love & Hip Hop: New York and both relationships ended badly.

Clearly, there’s still no love lost between Tahiry Jose and her ex-fiance Joe Budden. She has accused him of abuse in the past and now, she’s back and commenting on this new claim after the clip went viral.

The Love & Hip Hop star took to Twitter, where she made it clear that she doesn’t believe Joe is bisexual while taking another shot at him. She wrote, “Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi… and Vado better stop calling , DM’ing me and popping up to my old crib. I’m jus sayin.”

Pic credit: @TheRealTahiry/Twitter

