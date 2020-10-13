Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Is Dale Moss getting the villain edit on The Bachelorette? Fans are furious with production


Dale Moss and Clare Crawley
Is Dale Moss getting a villain edit? Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss certainly caught Clare Crawley’s attention.

Clare was smitten with Dale as soon as he got out of the limo on the first night.

As Dale walked away after that first meeting, Clare smiled from ear to ear as she told the production crew that she believed that she may have just met her husband. And naturally, with such a strong connection, some of the guys got jealous.

ABC just released a brand new trailer this week showing the first two minutes of The Bachelorette, which is essentially a recap of the season.

In the trailer, it’s clear that the guys are not big fans of Dale.

Dale Moss is rumored to be getting the villain edit

In one clip, one of the guys is heard saying that Dale might not be the man that Clare thinks he is. According to hardcore Bachelor fans on a Reddit thread, that’s a sure sign that Dale is getting the “villain edit.”

Many of the Bachelor fans weren’t pleased with what they suspect producers have done to Dale. “How dare they give Dale the villain edit wtf when it should’ve been YOSEF!!” @bachelorteadaily wrote on Instagram. The account added, “producers are monsters.”

Dale Villain
Pic credit: @bachelorteadaily/Instagram

One redditor pointed out that Dale has been talking a lot about the racism he’s received after being on the show. The user added that they hope it wasn’t from any of the other guys.

Right now, we don’t know what racist incidents Dale has experienced, but if they were from the show, he wouldn’t be allowed to speak out about it due to the Bachelor NDAs.

Dale Moss could be seen as competition for the guys in the new promo

Rumors of the villain edit could be a result of the new promo that has just surfaced. ABC released two minutes of footage this week ahead of tonight’s premiere.

In the new preview, the guys are clearly intimidated by Dale and they aren’t happy about his connection with Clare.

In one clip, Dale and Clare are laying in bed as if they spent the night together. That’s not something that usually happens on The Bachelorette, at least not until the overnight dates that happen late in the season when only three guys are left.

Rumor has it that Dale and Clare had such a strong connection that she shut down the Bachelorette production and decided to get engaged to Dale after just 12 days.

After they supposedly got engaged on the show, Dale and Clare may have been seeing each other in secret. He’s been making trips to California, and fans suspect that they may be meeting up in secret locations.

Fans are also getting to know Dale a little bit. Dale has been active on Instagram, doing Q&As with his fans where he opened up about his five-year plans, revealing that he wants to become a father.

The Bachelorette premieres tonight, Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.

