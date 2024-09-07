Is Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset after Season 8 ‘frustration’ and ‘lies’?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Selling Sunset Season 8!

Is Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset after Season 8? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the recent season dropped, and Chrishell had a lot to say about it.

Chrishell has made it crystal clear she’s unhappy with the way Season 8 played out.

Selling Sunset featured Nicole Young claiming that Emma Hernan has been seriously involved with married men.

During Season 8, Emma doesn’t have a chance to address the claims, which sent Chrishell into a social media tirade this week.

In one of her Instagram Stories, the actress declared she wouldn’t work with Nicole again, even if it meant she faced a lawsuit. The actress also called out the production company behind Selling Sunset and executive producer and creator Adam DiVello.

As Chrishell makes the press rounds for Selling Sunset Season 8, fans want to know if she’s serious about not returning to the Netflix series.

Is Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset after Season 8?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Chrishell dished everything about Selling Sunset. It didn’t take long for ET correspondent Brice Sander to ask if Chrishell is serious about not returning to the show for Season 9, if there is one.

“That’s a difficult question. Listen, nothing I want more than to be proud of a project and openly and happily know, publicize it, and have everybody watch it. It’s so stressful when you’re promoting something that is so degrading and damaging to your best friend,” she expressed.

Chrishell remains undecided at this point but admitted things need to change with Selling Sunset for her to return.

“So I am just really conflicted with the show. I think a lot of things would have to change. Right now, I am disheartened, and we’ll see what happened,” Chrishell stated to the outlet.

It’s easy to see that Chrishell has grown frustrated with the show, and not just because she has accused Nicole of spreading damaging lies about Emma.

Chrishell Stause shares what Selling Sunset fans didn’t see

Adding to her frustration were many things that Chrishell filmed that didn’t make the cut.

The Days of our Lives alum thought more fun and enjoyable content could have been added. However, the powers that be chose to have Season 8 go in a different direction.

Taking to Instagram, Chrishell shared a series of pictures from filming that she wished Selling Sunset fans had gotten to see on-screen. She explained each image in the caption of her IG post.

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Selling Sunset. Despite the finale leaving us with many questions that need to be answered, we can’t help but wonder if Selling Sunset has run its course.

Do you think Chrishell will leave Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.