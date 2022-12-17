Is Captain Lee leaving Below Deck for good? Here’s what we know about his retirement plans

Captain Lee’s health issues have Below Deck fans worried. Pic credit: Bravo

The news that Captain Lee’s leaving Below Deck Season 10 early due to health issues has brought up speculation the stud of the sea might be done with the show.

Captain Lee Robach is the OG of Below Deck and is beloved by fans, that’s for sure.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Season 10, the captain made the decision to leave the yacht for the sake of his crew and his health.

Below Deck viewers have watched him struggle this season after having back surgery.

As news of his exit broke, questions about whether Captain Lee will be retiring for good have been running rampant.

The captain and more have addressed this rumor, so let’s see what’s been said so far.

Is Captain Lee leaving Below Deck for good?

The past three seasons of Below Deck have seen Captain Lee struggle with medical issues that impacted his filming of the hit yachting show. Season 8 saw him have a fall and land in the emergency room, with Season 9 Captain Sean Meager had to fill in for Captain Lee for the first couple of days.

Captain Lee addressed that via a Tweet this week to reassure one user that he’s doing much better after a rough go of it.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

As for his future on the show, Captain Lee had some responses to those questions about his retirement plans.

When he tweeted that he will keep doing the show as long as fans want him back and it’s fun, one fan made it clear the stud of the sea is wanted back for sure.

Pic credit: @deannadurante/Twitter

Another user point-blank asked if he would be back for the next season.

“I will if they invite me back,” the captain wrote.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

This isn’t the first time Captain Lee has declared he has no plans to exit Below Deck permanently. When the Season 10 trailer dropped, Captain Lee confirmed this season was different, but he was by no means retiring.

Kate Chastain, who announced her pregnancy this week, reiterated that she doesn’t think Captain Lee will give up his role on Below Deck anytime soon. They are good friends, and she has insight into what’s really going on with him.

There was no shortage of love and support for Captain Lee after he announced his exit from Season 10. Below Deck fans not only showed just how beloved he is but also wondered how he was doing today after the show was filmed last February.

On Watch What Happens Live in November, Captain Lee reassured Andy Cohen that he was doing much better these days. The sentiment was reiterated on Twitter that he’s “doing much better.”

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Captain Lee Rosbach will be exiting Below Deck early this season with a familiar face stepping in to take his place.

However, that doesn’t mean his leaving is permanent. Season 11 should begin filming in February, so hopefully, that will answer the question about his future on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.