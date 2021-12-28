Is Brandon Jones single? The Bachelorette fans want to date him after Michelle Young picks Nayte instead

Following his break-up with The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation is hoping Brandon Jones is still single. Pic credit: ABC

If there was a fan-favorite this season on The Bachelorette, it was Brandon Jones.

From winning over Michelle Young’s parents to clearly articulating his feelings for her, Bachelor Nation was shocked when she chose Nayte Olukoya in her final rose ceremony.

After a devasting ending to his relationship with Michelle on the beaches of Mexico, Bachelor Nation has a major question, is Brandon still single following his Bachelorette break-up?

Is Brandon Jones still single?

Brandon Jones got his heart broken on national TV but he undoubtedly won the adoration of fans. So much that viewers were even calling for the 27-year-old to be The Bachelor over the upcoming Season 26 lead, Clayton Echard.

And while Brandon isn’t rumored to be taking the lead role anytime soon, there’s a good possibility fans may see Brandon again on Bachelor in Paradise.

Cast announcements for the spin-off are yet to be made, but Brandon unquestionably has Bachelor Nation behind him, rooting for him to find his forever love.

As for his current relationship status, Brandon’s Instagram holds no clues. While he teased fans throughout the season and posted several sweet moments with Michelle, viewers were disappointed when he didn’t leave engaged to The Bachelorette.

While he didn’t depart the show with a forever partner, he did find lasting friendships with those he competed on Season 18 with. Taking a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, he was joined by fellow cast-mates Will Urena and Daniel Tully.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Are Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young still together?

As for Nayte and Michelle, Bachelor Nation can be content that the latest engaged franchise couple is happily in love.

The After the Final Rose special revealed plans for Nayte’s upcoming move to Minnesota to be with his new fiance, in which the new couple also received a generous gift from the network to purchase their first home together.

Unlike most Bachelor couples who hold off on wedding planning to get to know each other, these two are already set on a summer wedding.

With the start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor approaching, viewers can only hope it shares the same success as Michelle Young’s.

Will you be tuning in to The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.