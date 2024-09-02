Below Deck Med once again has fans talking, but this time, it’s about new episodes, not the crew.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9.

That means we are nearing the show’s end just as a new stew arrives to shake things up with the Mustique crew.

However, the Labor Day holiday (September 2) has Below Deck Med fans wondering if the finale will be put off just a little bit longer.

It’s no secret that holidays can be tough for new episodes, and networks tend to shy away from airing them.

Let’s see if that is the case with the hit-yachting show.

Is Below Deck Med on tonight?

The good news is that, yes, Below Deck Med is new tonight. Season 9 Episode 14, titled New Kid on the Dock, will air. The arrival of a new stew, Carrie O’Neill changes the dynamic of the crew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe Bradley already sets his sights on Carrie, which has Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller seeing green. Aesha Scott’s actions with Carrie also bring out Ellie’s jealous side.

Even with the addition of Carrie, the laundry room still remains a disaster, and Aesha can’t take it anymore. The situation with the laundry pushes Aesha to her breaking point.

Oh yes, there’s still plenty of drama and chaos coming up on Below Deck Med Season 9, including Captain Sandy Yawn proposing to her now-wife Leah Shaffer. We know that will take place in the finale.

There is also speculation Captain Sandy and Leah’s wedding will air as a special after the season wraps. The captain did hint before the nuptials that it might be filmed.

More Below Deck news

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been one hot topic as the show keeps getting pushed back. Bravo recently gave fans hope of a premiere date, but now the rumor mill is buzzing that that may not be true.

Meanwhile, Captain Jason Chambers gave fans some exciting news for Below Deck Down Under Season 3, including an alum whwho’seturning.

Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby has accused his ex Camille Lamb of cheating with a Below Deck Med alum and she has hit back at him.

In other Below Deck Med news, Chef Johnathan “J”no” Shillingford and Aesha have exchanged barbs over recent guest drama on the show and you can read all about that here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.