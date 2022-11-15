Oriana may have found a love connection on Below Deck Adventure. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Below Deck Adventure star Oriana Schneps dating charter guest John Dampeer? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking after new details have emerged.

Oriana’s one of the stews helping to launch the newest Below Deck spin-off.

John and his friends were the first charter guest on Below Deck Adventure, braving the cold waters of Norway while encouraging Kyle Dickard to kiss Kasie Faddah in the cave.

The charter guests took the trip to celebrate multiple 40th birthdays.

In a confessional, Oriana joked that by the time she was 40, she wanted to have “made it.” Oriana further shared she’s 27, so that meant she has 13 years to “either marry someone rich, sue someone rich.” She even suggested getting on a subscription-based platform to get rich.

Now though, it seems Oriana may have made one of those wishes come true already.

Is Oriana Schneps dating charter guest John Dampeer?

Social media sleuths have uncovered several photos of Oriana hanging out with John after Below Deck Adventure was filmed. The show was filmed in Norway in the summer of 2021, with Oriana posting her first Instagram Post featuring John in October 2021.

The brunette beauty and John were in a video highlighting their stop at the Grand Park Hotel Rovinj in Croatia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Earlier this summer, Oriana shared an IG Post of John where she claimed she didn’t like his shirt, but she did love him.

A few weeks ago, the stew shared a picture of the two of them posing in front of a beautiful sunset in Croatia, where she referred to John as a ten, saying, “He’s a 10 but he could be taller.”

Another post had Oriana calling them fools as they spent time together in San Francisco.

Shea also shared a post ahead of the premiere featuring the first group of charter guests where she was super close with her man.

Who is Below Deck Adventure charter guest John Dampeer?

While neither Oriana nor John has commented on the romance, it’s pretty clear from her social media feel they are not only a couple but are still going strong after meeting on the show in 2021.

According to his Instagram bio, John’s the owner of Fool’s Errand, a bar/restaurant located on Divisadero Street in San Francisco. John has owned and operated several bars throughout his career as a restauranteur.

Oriana Schneps found love with Below Deck Adventure charter guest John Dampeer. She may be trying to keep it somewhat quiet now, but once she goes on Watch What Happens Live, there’s no doubt host Andy Cohen will want to get all the dirt on the romance.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.