Is Alexis Bellino ready for a full-time spot on RHOC? Here’s what she had to say

There’s been much debate about whether Alexis Bellino should return to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season.

Viewers have expressed outrage at her behavior and many are already calling for her to be fired after her controversial Season 18 debut.

However, after reigniting the once boring franchise it’s doubtful the network is ready to let her go.

The question is, after dipping her feet into the Housewives pool in a friend role this season, is she ready for a full-time spot?

The 47-year-old got real about that during a recent interview after responding to the negative reaction from viewers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alexis reasoned that editing played a major role in how she’s portrayed and even admitted that she understands why viewers dislike her.

Is Alexis Bellino ready for a full-time spot on RHOC next season?

The returning RHOC star recently explained that a lot of her storyline was cut from Season 18 because, as a friend, she’s given less airtime than her castmates.

So, does that mean she wants to be full-time next season?

As Alexis told the hosts of Virtual Reali-Tea during a recent interview, it’s not an easy answer.

When asked if she would prefer to remain a friend or snag an orange next season, Alexis exclaimed, “I would never do a role again! That would be off the table one hundred percent.”

However, as for wanting a full-time spot, she admitted, “I don’t know.”

The Bravo personality reasoned that, given her situation at the time, coming back to the show as a friend would be the best scenario.

She had lost her mom four months before filming began, and she had just started dating Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen, so full-time would have been too much on her plate at the time.

“I thought it was gonna be the perfect opportunity because I don’t have to work as much and I was still grieving my mom,” reasoned Alexis.

Alexis says the friend role was ‘not a good fit’ for her

The RHOC star also cited another reason why she didn’t want to return to the show full-time, and interestingly, it was in consideration for Shannon Beador.

“As a friend of, then Shannon doesn’t have to be around me as much when I started dating him, you know, so I thought it would be the perfect fit.”

However, after watching the season and seeing that her entire storyline revolved around Shannon and John, Alexis admitted that being a friend was “not a good fit.”

“I’m just hoping and I’m hopeful that the rest of the season people are going to start to see more of the truth and more of me…the real me” Alexis noted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.