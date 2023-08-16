Is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Kim and TJ still together? Here’s what we know

Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi (TJ) Goswami’s relationship is already off to a rocky start this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Kimberly and TJ’s love story had a unique spiritual start, beginning with a dream and a manifestation.

Before they even met, self-proclaimed clairvoyant Kimberly said she had a dream that she and TJ were in the desert riding dune buggies, which helped her “find” her fiance.

For his part, TJ claimed that he manifested Kimberly after deeming her his “destiny.” He began to meditate with her online profile photo that she would text him, and alas, just one day later, his dream came true.

Despite their future looking bright in their minds, things weren’t all rainbows and butterflies for Kimberly and TJ, as we’ve watched unfold early into this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

As someone who claims to have supernatural abilities, perhaps Kimberly should have known that things weren’t going to go over smoothly when she arrived in India because as soon as she stepped foot in her new homeland, things quickly went downhill.

Kimberly Rochelle and TJ Goswami are facing major challenges already on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The U.S. native was unhappy with the craftsmanship of her and TJ’s apartment, and she felt as though her husband-to-be didn’t pay enough attention to what she asked for.

On the first night in her new country, Kimberly got into it with TJ, setting the tone for a stressful week leading up to their wedding. And things didn’t improve when she tried to talk it out with TJ’s brother, Yash, either.

Kimberly – like many other American cast members in the franchise who have moved overseas to start a new life with their love interests – is also struggling to adapt to TJ’s culture.

With just one week until their wedding ceremony, Kimberly and TJ already have us wondering whether they’ll be able to weather the storm and become husband and wife. So, is the couple still together? Here’s a look at what we know.

Are Kimberly and TJ still a couple?

Judging by their Instagram activity, it looks like Kimberly and TJ may have found a way to work through their differences. For starters, they follow each other on the social media platform and have recently included each other in their posts.

TJ follows both Kimberly’s personal page and her page dedicated to her clairvoyant abilities, Positively Kimberly, where she describes herself as an “Astrologist & Psychic.”

In her most recent post on her personal Instagram page, Kimberly shared a photo of herself during her Roka ceremony, an important event leading up to a Punjabi wedding in Indian culture. This strongly indicates that Kimberly and TJ went through with tying the knot, as does her caption.

Kimberly wrote, “The love and excitement in the air were palpable, and I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed by all the newness going on around me.”

“It was a moment of pure confidence, knowing that I had found my forever partner,” she continued. “To my King, love truly makes us feel like forever royalty! Love always, Your Rani ✨💖.”

We won’t know for sure whether Kimberly and TJ found a way to solve their relationship issues until this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ends, but in the meantime, we’d say it’s a safe bet to say they did.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.