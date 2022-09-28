Hunter Montgomery blindfolds girlfriend for one year anniversary, reflects on how they met 

Hunter Montgomery pursued Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @hmontgomery/Instagram

Hunter Montgomery is still going strong with his girlfriend Daniella as the couple celebrates an anniversary.

Hunter originally appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

Katie and Hunter had a solid spark, but Katie ultimately chose to pursue her stronger connections and sent Hunter home.

After appearing on the show, Hunter used his platform to bring awareness to addiction by candidly sharing his experience as he continued his sobriety journey.

Hunter also found love after the show with Daniella.

For their anniversary, Hunter shared photos of how the couple celebrated and reflected on how Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann played a part in how they met.

Hunter Montgomery took to Instagram to share photos with his girlfriend.

In the opening photo, Hunter walked and held hands with a blindfolded Daniella as a camera snapped them from afar.

A second photo featured a table with a vase of flowers, candles, and gifts in pink gift bags and wrapping paper.

Daniella and Hunter sat and smiled behind the decorated table in the third pic. The fourth slide featured a video of Hunter and Daniella embracing with big smiles on their faces.

The final photo of the slideshow was a smiling selfie of Hunter and Daniella. The post was geo-tagged in Austin, Texas.

Hunter Montgomery says Daniella still gives him butterflies

Hunter got reflective in the caption, sharing how his life changed a year ago when he was on stage at one of Blake Horseman’s Austin shows.

During the show, Daniella sat next to him and spoke about how her feet hurt from a long date which led to the two talking about the challenges of modern dating.

Hunter gushed about their first conversation as they shared about their lives and adventures.

The Bachelor Nation star expressed, “We spent the rest of the night lost in conversation. I knew at that moment that I had met someone special, but I did not have any idea that she would completely change my life, for the better.”

Hunter explained that he surprised Daniella with a picnic at the exact spot they met for their anniversary. He acknowledged they’d been through a lot during their year together but were still as in love as ever as he told Daniella, “you still give me butterflies.”

Hunter concluded the post, writing, “I don’t think this crush will ever end – I love you. Happy Anniversary Layla.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.