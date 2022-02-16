Hunter Haag’s sister charged Clayton Echard for dumping her on her birthday, and he paid it

Hunter Haag’s sister charged Clayton Echard $2 for dumping Hunter on Monday. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Hunter Haag may not have left the latest episode with a rose, but her sister got $2 out of Clayton Echard for the occasion.

Clayton responded to a Venmo request to atone for dumping Hunter on her birthday, which then proceeded to air on Valentine’s Day.

Hunter was one of the contestants dumped from the show on Monday’s episode. While Hunter was grateful for the experience, her sister was not quite so forgiving.

Holland Mixson sent a request for $2 to Clayton, writing “$1 – dumping my sister on her bday, $1 – her having to watch it on valentines. Thanks in advance.”

“Clayton is a giver. Not giving Hunter roses, but a giver,” Holland joked in her caption.

Someone come get my sister 🤦🏼‍♀️ lmfao https://t.co/OXA2X7mxH7 — Hunter Haag (@HunterHaag) February 15, 2022

Hunter retweeted the message with the caption, “Someone come get my sister [face palm emoji].”

Holland had previously revealed her plans to reach out to The Bachelor, posting a video on her Twitter of looking Clayton up on Venmo and sending him the request.

“Bout to get rich,” she captioned the video, which was set to the popular song Major Bag Alert by DJ Khaled.

Clayton was a good sport and appeared to agree with the sentiment. He responded by sending her the requested $2.

Holland wasn’t completely through with trolling The Bachelor, however, and took to Instagram to post a photo of herself, Hunter, and her husband, Drayton, with the caption, “Drayton > Clayton.”

Hunter Haag’s sister is campaigning for her to go to Bachelor in Paradise

Holland has been a staunch supporter of her sister throughout her time on The Bachelor. She even bought Hunter a rose on Valentine’s Day to cheer her on through the upcoming episode.

She has also been campaigning for Hunter to make another appearance on the franchise in this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

“If I don’t see this queen in paradise,” she captioned her tweet the day that Hunter’s elimination aired.

Hunter Haag opened up about her past toxic relationship on The Bachelor

Although Hunter was eliminated, she left her mark on the show and the audience before leaving. The Bachelor alum touched fans’ hearts while talking about the man who forced her to change her physical appearance and then cheated on her.

Fans also loved her reaction to Marlena Wesh exposing her irritable bowel syndrome on the roast date.

The Bachelor in Paradise cast has yet to be announced, but Hunter Haag will be on it if her sister has anything to say about it.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.