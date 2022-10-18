Hunter Haag celebrates birthday with Bachelor Nation stars

Hunter Haag appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

Hunter Haag celebrated her October birthday early and appeared to have had a blast.

Several of Hunter’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 costars attended Hunter’s fun “unbirthday” outings.

Familiar Bachelor Nation attendees included Salley Carson, Sierra Jackson, Brittany Galvin, and Jill Chin.

Hunter celebrated in Downtown Nashville in skin-baring ensembles.

She appeared in great spirits after her early elimination from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Hunter was one of the first women to be sent home on the island after experiencing last-minute rejection from The Bachelorette Season 19 star Johnny DePhillipo.

Hunter Haag parties with Bachelor Nation ‘besties’ for her birthday

Hunter Haag took to Instagram to share photos from her pre-birthday festivities.

In the opening photo, Hunter highlighted her toned figure in a white crop top and Daisy Dukes while kneeling by a hot pink guitar with shots and sparklers lining the guitar’s border.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second slide, Hunter got more dressed up in a sizzling black dress with a strappy open back. A city view and pink and blue lighting were visible behind Hunter as she gave a sultry glare with her blonde tresses curled and hanging down.

Hunter posed with loved ones in the following slides, surrounded by silver streamers, pink balloons, a pink neon Happy Birthday sign, and a view of the night sky. Hunter smiled with friends, including Salley, Brittany, and Sierra, in a group photo.

Hunter snapped a few selfies with Bachelor Nation stars and danced to music in a video included in the post.

The final slide saw Hunter lying on her back and smiling after riding a mechanical bull.

Hunter captioned the post, “Just celebrating my unbirthday in Nash with my besties 🤠✨ (I still have one week until I’m 30 so let me have it).”

Bachelor Nation stars wish Hunter Haag a happy birthday

Hunter’s post received thousands of likes and several comments from Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelorette Season 19 lead Rachel Recchia commented, “our scorpio queen.”

Sierra Jackson wrote, “Such a babe! Isn’t even fair! Love you Huntyyyyyy.”

Jill Chin commented, “My perfect angel birthday Scorpio.”

Genevieve Parisi, who is still on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, commented, “happy birthday my pumpkin sugar plum sweetie pie.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Ency Abedin expressed her awe of Hunter with a series of “wows.”

Pic credit: @hunterchaag/Instagram

It appears Hunter was surrounded by love from Bachelor Nation leading up to her birthday.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.