Howie Mandel thinks America’s Got Talent needs to change after golden buzzer-worthy audition

America’s Got Talent was once one of the most-watched TV series during the summer months, but viewers have gradually been losing interest in recent years.

Howie Mandel, one of the show’s most popular judges, is ready for the series to embrace a significant change to help increase the level of talent, making it further in the process.

In a first look at Tuesday’s new episode, Mandel’s declaration about the series after a powerhouse audition from 13-year-old Mia Soleil Sanchez makes a lot of sense.

The hit NBC series already changed the format this season by increasing the golden buzzers per judge from one to two, meaning there are more opportunities than ever for performers to advance.

However, Mandel believes the show should scrap that rule already and up the ante by giving each judge three golden buzzer picks.

It would be interesting from a viewer’s standpoint, but it could also cheapen the value of golden buzzers, which are typically reserved for the most talented individuals.

America’s Got Talent is switching things up

Mia falls into that bracket with a striking rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

The good news is that Mia’s perfect vocals were noticed by the judging panel, who wasted no time in giving the youngster the green light to proceed to the next part of the season.

Given that America’s Got Talent Season 19 has been on the air for over a month, Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara have used their two golden buzzer picks.

The golden buzzer is so powerful because it can help potential winners sidestep parts of the process, allowing them to bide their time and hone their craft for longer.

The wider issue with America’s Got Talent is that its winners do not remain in the public eye long after the series is over.

America’s Got Talent needs to scale the spinoffs back

The franchise has been diluted considerably with the addition of midseason spinoffs.

At one point, the show was appointment summer TV, so changes must be made to revamp the format to keep viewers entertained.

The judging panel is flawless and shouldn’t be changed in the years to come.

The best way forward is to find new and intriguing ways to refresh the format that puts the talent first because the series is only as good as its talent.

