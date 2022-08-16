Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
How many The Bachelorette couples are still together?


Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo
List of Bachelorette couples that are still together. Pic credit: @therachellindsay/Instagram

The Bachelorette has been around for close to a decade. 

The premise is the same every season, one woman goes on the Bachelor to find the love of her life. She gets rejected and sometimes cries ugly tears in the limo back to the airport. 

Although she didn’t win the Bachelor’s heart, she often wins America’s heart, placing her in the best position to become the next Bachelorette.

Out of heartbreak is born the opportunity to be in control and be the one to hand out the roses. She is then given six weeks to find the man she will marry.

Some people have found lasting love on the show, saying that it’s like going to a love boot camp. 

There are no distractions whatsoever and the contestants can truly concentrate on getting to know one another. 


