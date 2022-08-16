How many The Bachelorette couples are still together?

Emotions are often heightened in this environment where many men are competing for the heart of one woman.

Currently, more and more people go on the show to find fame rather than love.

After the high of being followed by cameras or competing for one person’s affection wears off, reality often settles in. By then, most couples from Bachelor Nation call it quits.

Fans have also noticed that the lead women from the show make better decisions. In past seasons, the receiver of the First Impression Rose has ended up being the receiver of the last rose.

The Bachelorette couples might last longer than the ones from The Bachelor.

So, we were wondering how many of the couples from The Bachelorette are still together after the man got down on one knee while the woman gushed in front of a Neil Lane engagement ring.

1- Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter have been together for almost two decades now

Pic credit: ©ABC/Bob d’Amico

ABC’s first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Rehn may be the show’s biggest success story. At the end of her season, Ryan Sutter proposed to her. The pair tied the knot in a TV special in December 2003. When the officiant asked Ryan, “Will you please kiss the bride?” Desiree famously jumped into his arms.

They have been married for close to 18 years now! The OG Bachelorette and the firefighter have two children together Maxwell, 15, and a daughter Blakesley who is 13. The family of four currently lives in Colorado.

Trista recently shared a series of pictures of her and her husband at a wedding. She captioned the post, “Another summer weekend, another beautiful wedding…that included the most handsome officiant (who did a damn good job and is available for hire!)”

The pair recently opened up to People about Ryan’s Lyme Disease diagnosis back in December 2021.

Ryan revealed he has found a treatment that works for him and is starting to feel like his old self again. He has even resumed hiking and backpacking with his children.

2- Desiree Hartsock and Chis Siegfried recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary

Pic credit: © ABC

Desiree was the ninth Bachelorette. She got engaged to Chris at the end of her season amidst many speculations from fans that the couple wouldn’t last. Chris’ didn’t seem to be Desire’s first choice at the time. She accepted his proposal after her leading man Brooks Forester quit the show. Brooks broke up with Desiree during Fantasy Suite week.

When fans speculated that the Bachelorette had settled for Chris, Desiree and Chris said that they always had a strong connection throughout the season.

The happy couple tied the knot in January 2015 and celebrated their seventh anniversary earlier this year.

Just like the Sutters, they have two children Asher, five, and Zander, three.

Desiree went back to the show during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette last year. She gave Katie some advice and praised her husband for his confidence and faith in their relationship throughout their journey.

3- JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers tied the knot this year

Pic credit: © ABC

JoJo and Jordan are keeping fans believing in the magic of Bachelor Nation. The two fell in love during season 12 of the Bachelorette. JoJo was a fan favorite during Ben Higgins’ season, but after saying, “I love you” to her, he gave his final rose to Lauren Bushnell whom he had also said, “I love you” to.

JoJo went on to star in her season of the Bachelorette, and from the first moments, sparks were flying between her and Jordan. There were even rumors that the two had met before the season. They both denied it.

JoJo gave Jordan her First Impression Rose, and despite the other contestants and her family having doubts about him, she chose him in the end. They got engaged on the show but decided to take their time and get to know each other outside of the show.

One year later, in 2019, Jordan proposed again to JoJo with a new ring.

They had to postpone their wedding twice because of the pandemic. However, the two finally tied the knot in May of this year.

A couple of days before they tied the knot, JoJo posted a sweet video of their journey together from their first meeting on the Bachelorette to Jordan’s second proposal. She captioned the clip, “6 years with you. Here’s to forever, my love. Happy Anniversary” adding a red heart emoji.

On May 19, she posted some pictures of her wedding with the caption, “5.14.22 Get ready for me to overload you with a million more pics… it TRULY was the best weekend ever & I can’t wait to share!

JoJo recently shared a picture of her and her husband sharing what appears to be their First Dance. She captioned the post with some Shania Twain lyrics, “I’m glad we didn’t listen. Look at what we would be missin”

4- Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo said ‘I do’ in 2019

Pic credit: © ABC

Rachel Lindsay made Bachelor Nation history as the first ever Black Bachelorette of the show. At the end of her season, Bryan Abasolo got down on one knee in Rioja, Spain and asked the attorney to be his “Reina” (queen in Spanish) for the rest of their lives. She gladly accepted.

Fans speculated that she settled for Bryan because she was heartbroken over her breakup with fan favorite Peter Krause. However, Rachel said Bryan was also the one for her. He was even the recipient of her First Impression Rose.

The pair got married in 2019 but declined to have their wedding televised. They have said to want to protect their relationship from fans’ negative comments and damaging speculations.

On her website, Rachel explained why despite now being public figures, her husband and she keep their relationship private.

She wrote, “Our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017. At that point, we decided that we wanted to control the future of our relationship… Bryan and I choose not to share too much. That is mostly rooted in the origin of our union.”

The former attorney added, “Meeting in such a public manner allowed so many unwarranted feelings and opinions from complete strangers. We did not want those voices to be louder than the two actually involved in the relationship.”

Rachel recently posted a sweet clip to her Instagram page. She captioned the post, “Everyone is always asking ‘Where is Bryan?’ “

After her season, Rachel left her law practice and started co-hosting The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. However, after an Extra Interview with Chris Harrison who at the time was the host and executive producer of The Bachelor, she publicly distanced herself from The Bachelor. During their interview, Chris defended a contestant’s decision to attend a racist antebellum-themed party. Rachel quit her podcast shortly after that.

Nevertheless, Rachel recently made an appearance on her husband’s podcast Talking It Out.

The two are going strong and said they are very happy together.

