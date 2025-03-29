Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has kept fans on their toes from the jump.

It’s one reason the season seems to have flown by so quickly.

Captain Jason Chambers and the rest of the Katina crew have entertained us on Below Deck Down Under.

As Season 3 enters the second half, many questions surround what’s to come.

As Monsters and Critics reported, one question is whether Wihan Du Toit will be fired.

The other one is how much longer we will have Below Deck Down Under on Bravo airwaves.

How many episodes are left in Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

Thanks to Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, we know exactly how many episodes are left in Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off, including when the finale will air.

Tzarina took to her Instagram Story, giving us the Season 3 episode count, including each title.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has 17 episodes, with Episode 9 airing on Monday, March 31. It also features a Bachelor Nation crossover fans won’t want to miss.

Tzarina reveals all the episodes in Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Based on the remaining episodes in the season, the finale of Below Deck Down should air on Monday, May 26. However, that is Memorial Day, so Bravo may push back the finale to Monday, June 2.

What’s to come on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

There’s still a lot of Below Deck Down Under to play out.

In the trailer for the current season, tension mounts between Tzarina and Chief Stew Lara Rigby. Tzarina recently called out the chief stew while teasing that the rest of the season will be ‘bumpy’ and ‘lonely’ for her.

Spoilers for Below Deck Down Under tease a breaking point between Wihan, Lara, and Tzarina in the next episodes.

Romances are all over the place for the remainder of the season, with Deckhand Harry Van Vilet and Stew Brianna Duffield taking their relationship to the next level. Sparks are flying between Sous Chef Alesia Harris and Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis; honestly, we are here for it.

Last but not least, Deckhand Adair Werley warms up to the idea of giving Wihan a chance. However, that will likely be short-lived, considering we don’t expect him to be around too much longer.

Those are just the tidbits of what we know is coming up on Below Deck Down Under. In true Below Deck fashion, fans should expect some twists and turns as the rest of the season plays out.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.