Honey Boo Boo and Mama June show up on The Masked Singer, June announces two-year sobriety

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo. Pic credit: Fox

In a shocking moment, Beach Ball showed up on The Masked Singer and performed.

As previously reported, Beach Ball is two people and were considered rivals. Fans were not impressed and voted to immediately eliminate them on their first night.

When Beach Ball unmasked, it turned out the rivalry was more of a falling out and was actually a mother-daughter duo.

Beach Ball unmasked to reveal Mama June and Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo on The Masked Singer

The clues for Beach Ball stumped all the judges.

There were two faces on the Beach Ball and it was clear there were two people performing in the costume.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They mentioned being family and not always getting along. One of the performers said she went out on her own but when she had a chance to perform on The Masked Singer, she knew she could count on the other to join her.

She also said her life had “kind of been wild” and “I was thrown into the game at a very early age.”

She also said she was “in the spotlight for a very long time. I had famous recipes, and I even had a hit single that I recorded in just one take.”

The other clues included money, two crossed band-aids, and then they performed Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus.

The judges predicted everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner to Snooki and JWoww to Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs.

None of the guesses were right.

Beach Ball unmasked as Honey Boo Boo Alana Thompson and Mama June Shannon.

Mama June has been sober for 2 years

When they unmasked, Mama June said she choked up at the start of their performance.

She also said she was so happy to be performing with Honey Boo Boo and this was their first time on a show outside their own franchise.

Jenny McCarthy asked what Mama June meant when she said that they had been apart and that is when June opened up.

She mentioned she was dealing with her addictions and is fixing to celebrate two years clean. She seemed really happy to be back with her daughter, performing, and it was a feel good moment, even though they only lasted for one night on The Masked Singer as Beach Ball.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.