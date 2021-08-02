Here’s why Thomas Jacobs didn’t show up in person to The Bachelorette Men Tell All

Thomas Jacobs keeps his distance from The Bachelorette Men Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Men Tell All brought back a bunch of beloved familiar faces from Katie Thurston’s season and also Thomas Jacobs. While ˘¿Thomas made an appearance on the episode, his presence was strictly virtual.

Some fans wondered if Thomas didn’t show up in person because he wanted to avoid the inevitable confrontation and conflict with Katie and the men. However, Thomas recently revealed the real reason why he wasn’t at The Bachelorette Men Tell All and also shared his thoughts on his rocky time on the show.

Thomas Jacobs claims his job kept him from showing up

While on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Thomas told the hosts, Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile, that he wasn’t at the taping due to work.

As a real estate broker, Thomas had business responsibilities he had to tend to in San Diego that caused him to be unable to film in person.

Even though Thomas couldn’t peel away from work to reunite with Katie and the men, he still felt it was important to show up via video chat and seek some closure with Katie.

Thomas told the podcast, “However, I’m so thankful I had a chance to actually call in and at least have that dialogue with Katie. That’s something that I’ve been wanting to have since we finished filming in New Mexico.”

During Thomas and Katie’s conversation on The Bachelorette Men Tell All, Thomas got to ask Katie about what flipped the switch in their relationship and Katie was able to explain, as well as offer an apology if the harsh way she sent him home may have caused him any pain or hurt.

Thomas continued to share his thoughts on the podcast, acknowledging that one of the biggest things he wanted to apologize to Katie about was the fact that the drama surrounding him took up a lot of time on the show.

Thomas reveals what he’d do differently

Thomas also had a message for the men in the house, expressing his surprise at how often the men discussed him and stating that they should have focused more on pursuing Katie and less on him and his intentions.

Thomas admitted that there are things he would have done differently on the show, including befriending the men more because he feels his distance from the men put him at a disadvantage.

However, he stands by his decision to be honest about his interest in becoming the Bachelor, which is a sentiment former star of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, also defended. Overall, Thomas feels that he was living his truth.

In reflecting on his time on the show, Thomas realized there was perhaps too much dialogue about him when Katie should have been the center of attention. Thomas may stir up even more dialogue this summer when he returns to the franchise as a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans will have to tune in to see if his second chance at love will finally redeem his notorious reputation.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.