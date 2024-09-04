Here’s why RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are being compared to NeNe Leakes and Dorinda Medley

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are proof that slow and steady wins the race as the duo continue their streak on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

People have been calling for the tight-knit pair to be fired since their first season on the show, but that hasn’t happened so far.

They might even outrun popular Bravo Housewives such as NeNe Leakes and Dorinda Medley.

Someone pointed out that if Emily and Gina return for Season 19 of RHOC they would’ve lasted the same length of time as NeNe’s first stint on the Atlanta franchise.

They would also outdo Dorinda who only had five seasons on RHONY before she was fired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gina and Emily joined the franchise in Season 13 and are now in their sixth season.

Some viewers are still not convinced that they are Housewives material, but they’ve managed to secure their positions while many others have been fired over the years.

Can Gina and Emily continue their RHOC streak?

Here’s how Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter compare to NeNe Leakes and Dorinda Medley

X user Dorinda Deadly started a conversation about the RHOC stars, noting that they are inching close to outdoing some memorable Housewives.

The post showed a picture of the duo and the caption read, “If Emily and Gina return for Season 19, they will have been on Housewives for the same length as Nene Leakes original stint and longer than Dorinda Medley! They are here to stay #RHOC.”

If Emily and Gina return for Season 19, they will have been on Housewives for the same length as Nene Leakes original stint and longer than Dorinda Medley! They are here to stay #RHOC pic.twitter.com/aOq5vFHbZk — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 28, 2024

RHOC viewers have mixed opinions about Gina and Emily

People had plenty to say about Emily and Gina’s contributing to the show with some claiming to love the duo, while others say they don’t compare to Dorinda and NeNe.

“Interestingly they are friends with the majority of the cast, so they maintain a fun and harmony in the group,” an X user reasoned.

“These two ladies are the reason I watch RHOC they’re the most authentic,” claimed someone else.

Another viewer added, “They actually are needed considering they are the closest thing to a “real housewife” that Bravo has to offer! I like Jenn too!”

Pic credit: @dramabananna/@Shanemychal/@RealBravoholic/@dramabananna/@NevaTamsen/X

On the flip side, a Bravo viewer called the duo’s run on the show “crazy,” adding, “Nene and Dorinda have hundreds of iconic moments and these two don’t even have three iconic moments combined.”

Someone noted, “And the truth is, still not even close to half of what Nene and Dorinda achieved. They are legends. These 2 would be easily forgotten after 2 seasons on pause. (Not saying I like ones or others).”

Another added, “They have nothing to show for it. No popular culture moments. No one outside of OC fanbase even knows who they are.”

Are you surprised that Gina and Emily lasted this long on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo.