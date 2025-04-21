Here’s why Mia Thornton is leaving RHOP

Gizelle Bryant is a lot of things, but this time, you can’t call her a liar because she was right about Mia Thornton.

The 40-year-old announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac after being a cast member for the past four seasons.

Mia has been teasing big news for the past few days, and on April 21, she finally spilled the tea.

She also gave a reason for leaving the show, revealing that she had relocated from Potomac.

That wasn’t surprising to RHOP viewers who tuned in for the Season 9 reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the event, Gizelle spilled the tea about Mia’s life, telling their costars and host Andy Cohen that the mom of three did not live in Potomac and only flew in to film scenes for the show.

Mia vehemently denied those claims, but it seems Gizelle was right.

Mia Thornton announces her departure from RHOP after four seasons

The upcoming season of RHOP will be much different from what we’ve seen for the past four years because it won’t include Mia Thornton.

“I have some news to share,” Mia declared in an Instagram post.

“My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season,” she noted.

Mia thanked the network, production company, and Andy Cohen for the opportunity to be on the show, adding that the past four seasons have been “unforgettable.”

The 40-year-old Bravo Housewife acknowledged her RHOP castmates and fans of the show as well.

“Thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments,” said Mia. “And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

Mia expressed interest in joining RHOA

Mia teased something else in her post, telling her followers that her new chapter is “already full of exciting opportunities.”

“I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…”

Could those big things involve her joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Mia had ties to the city long before she decided to pack up and move there for good.

The RHOP star’s on-off boyfriend, INC, is a radio personality in Atlanta, and she was spending a lot of time there while filming Season 9.

Earlier this year, she had expressed interest in joining the franchise, seemingly planning her next move.

She recently talked about RHOA again, live-tweeting during the Season 16 premiere in March.

“#RHOA Sweet 16 Premiere has me wanting to move to ATL… Full-time,” she wrote on X.

Mia Thornton’s RHOA comment. Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/X

Do you think Mia will snag a spot on the Atlanta franchise?

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.