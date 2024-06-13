Here’s why Malika Haqq is no longer dating her baby daddy, O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is an actor, entrepreneur, and reality star who is also seemingly permanently tied to one of the most famous families in our zeitgeist: the Kardashians.

As Khloe Kardashian’s longtime BFF, Malika has likely seen it all and will likely keep all of the tea to herself, a testament to her deep bond with the Kardashians.

Through her connection to the family, their fans have gotten to know her more and have become equally invested in her personal life.

Viewers of both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians watched Malika navigate being a single mom on both shows.

In 2019, Malika announced she was pregnant with her son, Ace Flores. She later revealed Ace’s father is her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis. O.T. and Malika’s relationship was already history.

But that doesn’t mean the ATL star is ready to give up being a mother for a second time, the former DASH doll and the CoCo rapper began posting one another on social media, further confirming that they were an item.

However, rumors that the couple had broken up began to swirl in 2019. Malika proved those suspicions right that June when she shared on Instagram that she was “single” as she wore a lace white coverup over a white bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika (@malika) According to People, Malika and O.T.’s breakup happened due to his work schedule. An insider claimed “it was hard for them both to give 100 percent” in their relationship and they amicably decided to split.

In September 2019, Malika announced she was pregnant with her and O.T.’s first child, Ace. She waited until February 2020 to tell the world that O.T. was the child’s father.

Malika asked Khloe Kardashian to be the “baby daddy” of her second child.

Since Ace’s birth, Malika and O.T. have tried to maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son. However, she has discussed the difficulties of being a single mother.

In a clip from The Kardashians shared with People on June 12, Malika opened up to Khloe about her plans to visit a sperm bank to find a possible donor for her second child.

She expresses her disappointment about not being married or in a relationship. As Khloe listens and sympathizes with her friend, Malika says, “Can’t you just be my baby daddy?”

Khloe jokingly agrees to take on the task, stating “Oh my God, yes.”

The Kardashians air on Thursdays on Hulu