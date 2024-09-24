Here’s why MAFS alums Briana Myles and Amani Aliyya get along so well

Amani Aliyya and Briana Myles were not on the same season of Married at First Sight but the two women have become fast friends.

We met Amani in Season 11 and were enamored with her and her husband Woody Randall’s epic love story.

The duo restored our hope in the MAFS process and they are among the few success stories from the show.

We were introduced to Briana in Season 12, and when her love story with husband Vincent Morales started to play out, they reminded viewers of another duo.

They were called the Woody and Amani of their season, and much like the popular couple, their marriage is still going strong today.

Both couples have started families since the show — Amani and Woody are parents to two boys, while Briana and Vincent are currently expecting their second child.

The two women have bonded over their MAFS experiences, motherhood, and more.

They also have something else in common: their love for Virgos, as noted in a recent social media exchange.

MAFS alum Amani Aliyya shows appreciation for her fellow Virgos

Amani is celebrating Virgo season and if you haven’t guessed it yet, that’s her sign as the MAFS star was born in September.

After celebrating her birthday on September 14, she shared photos of her favorite moments along with a lengthy message for her fellow Virgos.

“Yall love Virgos? I sure do! 🙃,” noted Amani in her caption.

“I’m here to applaud the Virgos as we close out this season. You’re doing a great job, boo! You deserved all the celebrations this season. I know you overthought the whole time but we made it 😝,” she added.

The MAFS star received many responses to her post, including one from her friend Briana who wrote, “Love a Virgo woman to my core! My Mommy, Sister, and YOU! 🫶🏾 Plus my moon is in Virgo so how fitting 💁🏾‍♀️.”

Amani responded, “@blmyles ahhh! I love this for US! I didn’t know your moon was in Virgo. That’s why we click so good ❤️.”

Amani and Briana have a fashion line together

MAFS fans might not have realized how much Amani and Briana have bonded over the years.

They’ve become so close in fact, that the pair started a fashion line together.

The proud mamas debuted their brand BellaReign in 2023 — named after Briana’s daughter Aury Bella and Amani’s son Reign.

BellaReign creates comfy but functional loungewear sets for mamas.

“We wanted something that could be both cute and functional for our lifestyle. Plus we got to design something unisex for both of our little ones,” explained the duo.

“This line is for everyone but we put special thought for all the mamas!”

Did you know Briana and Amani were such close friends?

