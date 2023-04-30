Here’s why Love Is Blind fans think Josh Demas got engaged to another woman in the pods before dating Jackie

Love Is Blind viewers have done some major detective work, and they think they’ve discovered that Josh Demas was engaged to another woman before entering into a relationship with Jackie Bonds.

Although viewers watched five couples get engaged in the pods sight unseen during Netflix’s popular dating experiment, not all of the engagements were televised on Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Among the couples that made it to the altar were Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds got engaged but didn’t get a chance to say “I do” or “I don’t” because they called things off before walking down the aisle. Shortly after their breakup, Jackie began dating another Season 4 contestant, Josh Demas, and the two are still going strong to this day.

Now it’s come to light that some eagle-eyed Love Is Blind fans think there’s evidence to prove that Josh was engaged to another Season 4 contestant before getting romantic with Jackie.

Contestant Monica Rodriguez, who wasn’t shown much during Season 4, recently shared a post on her Instagram, showing off the engagement ring she received from her former fiance she met in the pods.

In the caption, Monica wrote, “LIB ENGAGEMENT ALERT*** Since EVERYONE was given the opportunity to share their stores, I can finally tell mine.”

The elementary school teacher explained that she accepted someone’s proposal during filming. Although they were set to meet during their reveal, she questioned her decision on their engagement day and ultimately realized she didn’t want to proceed.

Curious Love Is Blind viewers quickly got to work trying to discern who Monica’s former mystery fiance could be. After some digging, they surmised it was Josh Demas.

In a TikTok video, the woman who describes herself as the “person who picks out the rings” for Love Is Blind shared a screenshotted photo that included all the men engaged during Season 4.

Josh and the other seven men who got engaged appeared in the photo. Josh can be seen in the image below, seated in the center and wearing a pink shirt.

Josh was included among the eight men who got engaged during Season 4 of Love Is Blind

In addition, Netflix shared a list on their TUDUM blog of the couples that got engaged off-screen, including Jimmy and Wendi and Ava and JP, but leaving out Josh and Monica. The math didn’t add up, either — as viewers pointed out, eight men got engaged. Five of those eight were televised (Paul, Brett, Zack, Marshall, and Kwame), leaving three that weren’t.

Since Jimmy and JP were included in Netflix’s list of men whose engagements weren’t shown, that could only leave Josh, Love Is Blind sleuths deduced.

In response, Monica replied to a fan’s comment on social media after they pointed out that she was missing from the list.

“I noticed as well which is why I’m sharing on my platform. Not sure why they didn’t include ours,” Monica wrote.

Possibly another clue that Monica’s former fiance was Josh was in her caption on her Instagram post. Seemingly mocking the fact that Jackie refused to return her engagement ring to Marshall, Monica wrote, “And yes, I kept the ring 💍.”

Josh has yet to confirm or deny whether he was ever engaged to Monica.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.