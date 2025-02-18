Here’s why Below Deck Down Under fans are saying ‘Captain Jason don’t play’

Sous Chef Anthony Bird is done on Below Deck Down Under, and all we can say is that didn’t take long.
The episode packed a punch we didn’t expect, with Anthony accepting a new job but getting fired before he could quit.
Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph wasted no time filling Captain Jason Chambers in on Anthony, telling her he was leaving after the next couple of charters for a new job.
It should surprise no one that this didn’t go over well with the captain, who was already annoyed with how Anthony spoke to Tzarina.
Captain Jason got fed up with Anthony and told the sous chef to pack his bags immediately, despite the fact that they were in the middle of a charter.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire reacting to Captain Jason not being here for the BS.
Below Deck Down Under fans say ‘Captain Jason don’t play’
“He’s not only disrespecting Tzarina, but disrespecting the entire boat by bailing in the middle of a season. I am glad Captain Jason showed him the door immediately!” read an X.
Another agreed with how Captain Jason handled the situation.
“Captain Jason don’t play about his crew & respect!! Oo got another job?? Off the boat TODAY!!” wrote one X user.
An X admitted Captain Jason’s actions are one reason the captain is loved.
Captain Jason doesn’t mess around, and one fan was here for it.
“I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT, CAPT JASON!!!! GET HIM OUTTA HERE!!!” stated an X.
More Below Deck Down Under fans react to Captain Jason firing Anthony
There was a user who shared a GIF of Kamala Harris laughing to describe their feelings after Anthony was given the boot.
“Jason learning that Anthony took another job ‘You can go today – this morning. Pack yourself up'” read an X.
Captain Jason not putting up with any crap was one hot topic earning him a lot of praise.
Another laughed that the captain laid down his yacht law regarding Anthony.
“This sneaky PRICK of a Sous Chef has been awful to Chef Tzarina since he got on the boat all while he’s lined up a new job to leave the show early Glad Captain Jason fired this prick early!!” stated one X user.
Oh yes Below Deck Down Under fans are all about Captain Jason. The hunky Bravo star once again proved why he’s a fan favorite when he fired Anthony before he could quit.
The current season has given us a lot to talk about, and we are only three episodes into the new season.
As Monsters and Critics reported, another hot topic has been a change that impacts the crew’s nights out.
What did you think of Captain Jason telling Anthony to pack his bags?
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.