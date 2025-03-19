Here’s why Below Deck Down Under fans are calling newbie Alesia a ‘hero’

Below Deck Down Under fans have found a new favorite in Sous Chef Alesia Harris.

The blonde beauty immediately made an impression when she shut down Johnny Arvanitis’ kiss on the first crew night out.

Alesia also accepted Johnny’s apology with class and grace.

What she didn’t do with grace, and Below Deck Down Under viewers are loving, is put Bosun Wihan Du Toit in his place.

The sous chef not only refused to make a cheeseboard for him and his latest crush, Deck/Stew Adair Werley, but Alesia called him out on his womanizing ways.

While Wihan wasn’t thrilled with Alesia’s response, Below Deck Down Under fans loved it and took to social media to praise her.

Below Deck Down Under fans are calling newbie Alesia a ‘hero’

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with Below Deck Down Under fans showing their support for Alesia taking on Wihan.

“Alesia! The hero we didn’t know we needed,” read an X.

Another was 100 percent Team Alesia in her response to Wihan’s request.

Um new girl is absolutely right!! She ain't got time for your conquests! Sis is busy doing her job unlike him!! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/ZtZyIbtTmP — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) March 18, 2025

“Alesia gagged Wihan when she told him he’s ran through most of the women on the boat. He belongs to the streets,” said an X.

Alesia gagged Wihan when she told him he’s ran through most of the women on the boat. He belongs to the streets #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/BvwdoTXhwr — Jenifer🇵🇦🇺🇸⚖️♎️🇨🇺 (@Jenifer72906731) March 18, 2025

One X user loved that Alesia called Wihan for making his rounds with the female crew members on the Katina yacht.

#BELOWDECK: i love that alesia called out wihan for being the yacht thot (that hoe over there) she just got there and even she knows he gets around.#BELOWDECKDOWNUNDER pic.twitter.com/aKKhgfUguf — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) March 18, 2025

A different X referred to Alesia as a “QUEEEEEEEN,” and we have to agree.

Alesia has Below Deck Down Under fans loving her. Pic credit: @realityshizz/X

The sous chef spoke the truth about Wihan, and one X pointed that out.

But did Alesia lie though ?? Wihan has been soo RIDICULOUS all charter lazy bosun and flop of a machismo #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/bnt3q5uYzE — The Celestial Sentinel #OnyaNerve #SuzieToot (@DnellyBPD) March 19, 2025

More Below Deck Down Under fans gush over Alesia for ‘checking’ Wihan

“Hahaha!!! New Girl checking Bosun on being a F-Boi,” stated an X.

Hahaha!!! New Girl checking Bosun on being a F-Boi.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/dXGZn8mk9r — Michael (@ThatLiteWalkGuy) March 19, 2025

There was an X that made it clear Alesia was completely right in her reaction to the bosun.

I love new girl sous chef!

Love her for telling that misogynist Wisan off! Everything she said was spot on and the truth! Jason please fire him asap! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/b9xU3Oktbm — Goat Girl (@michelehemming) March 18, 2025

“Lmfao…Wihan got schooled,” wrote one X user.

Another X used a GIF of Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier laughing at how Alesia treated Wihan.

Wihan was also called delusional for thinking that Alesia would stop doing her job to do what he asked.

wihan is delulu… she is ACTIVELY cooking & he assumes she isn’t busy just because she’s not head chef?! the audacity of these men. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/SvhfnDFnHM — rachel (@_raybabyyy) March 18, 2025

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under viewers dragged Wihan for his actions on the show. They even compared him to Southern Charm star Shep Rose.

Alesia Harris may be the newest member of the Katina crew, but she’s not going to let anyone push her around.

She’s a breath of fresh air for Below Deck Down Under, and we are excited to see what else she brings to the table.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.