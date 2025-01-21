Here’s why America’s Got Talent fans are worried that Heidi Klum may leave the show

Heidi Klum is booked and busy, which has America’s Got Talent fans worried she’s leaving the show.

The NBC show has a hit formula with Heidi, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara as judges.

AGT has become a summer staple on NBC, and Heidi has been a big part of it for over 10 years.

The supermodel joined the show in 2013 for Season 8 but did miss out on Season 14 because of other projects.

Other projects have AGT fans convinced Heidi is taking another break from the competition series.

However, fans are certain Heidi won’t be back on America’s Got Talent this time.

America’s Got Talent fans think Heidi Klum is leaving after Project Runway news

Earlier this month, news broke that Heidi was returning to Project Runway after an eight-year hiatus.

After Heidi’s latest gig was revealed, a Reddit thread was on fire with fans speculating her future on AGT.

“I guess an exit announcement from AGT is imminent now? I don’t see how she’ll do both along with all her other commitments,” posted a Reddit user, kicking off the thread. “Heidi returning to Project Runway 2024, just confirmed.”

While one Reddit user pointed out that she could do both depending on the filming schedule, another mentioned that AGT and Project Runway are on different networks.

The two users debated a bit before one brought up having insider information.

“The only thing is I heard from an inside source that Heidi won’t be back for s20, so it all makes sense,” read part of the comment.

Another Reddit thread recently asked when America’s Got Talent 2025 judges would be announced. On that thread, Heidi leaving because of Project Runway was brought up more than once.

Many feel she can’t be on both shows for various reasons, like filming schedules and the shows being on different networks owned by different companies.

What Reddit users did agree on was that right now, Heidi leaving is pure speculation.

When will America’s Got Talent return in 2025?

AGT fans will have to wait a bit for news on the show. NBC saves the competition show for the summer, which means it will be a couple of months before details are revealed.

In the past, America’s Got Talent has premiered in May, and we don’t see that changing. Hopefully, we will hear some concrete news about the judges and a premiere date in March.

What do you think about Heidi possibly leaving AGT?

America’s Got Talent is currently on hiatus on NBC.