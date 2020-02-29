Here’s who Peter Weber thinks should be The Bachelorette

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

With this season of The Bachelor winding down, everyone seems to have an opinion about who should be the next woman cast as The Bachelorette. Even Peter Weber has shared who from his season he thinks should take that role and search for her future husband.

What Peter didn’t do was name anyone from the top three — Hannah Ann, Madison or Victoria F. Of course not, because if he named any one of them, it would be pretty obvious that they weren’t his pick for the final rose.

And with all of the drama surrounding the end of The Bachelor this year, we can’t have him just up and spoiling it, can we?

What it takes to be The Bachelorette

While speaking with E! News recently, Peter Weber talked about what it takes to make it on a show like The Bachelor and what The Bachelorette will need in order to succeed.

“Tough skin, for sure. You have no idea how important that is,” Peter revealed. “And be able to tune out a lot and be able to really just focus and be in touch with what your heart’s telling you and what it wants. There’s going to be opinions galore.”

Peter is absolutely right about the abundance of opinions. Earlier this season he even admitted that being the sole guy on The Bachelor is way different than competing to win The Bachelorette amongst a room full of other men like he did when trying to win Hannah B’s heart.

Peter Weber’s The Bachelorette pick is surprising

Peter Weber talked about who he thinks can stand the heat of the spotlight on The Bachelorette, and even named a fan favorite to take over the role. Then, he dropped a huge surprise as to who he thinks could pull it off.

“There’s a lot of good options. I think Kelsey could definitely make a great Bachelorette,” Peter said, agreeing with many that Kelsey would be a great pick for The Bachelorette.

Then, Peter added, “I think Mykenna could make a great Bachelorette.”

Mykenna is definitely not a name that has been popping up a lot in terms of who should take over the spotlight and look for love next. Would she be good on The Bachelorette? This choice seems to come out of nowhere. We’ll have to tune in to Good Morning America on Monday morning to see which woman will be taking over after Peter Weber’s reign ends.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.