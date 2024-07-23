Here’s who got a rose from Jenn Tran in Week 3 of The Bachelorette

The third episode of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season was a wild one.

Jenn and her men are still in Australia, and this week, she’s got a group of men baring it all.

The group date had the guys stripping to their skivvies after they learned some moves from the Thunder Down Under.

But not before Jenn enjoyed a solo date with Spencer that got him a bit of criticism from viewers.

The drama is still hot with Devin, Thomas N, and Sam M.

And one surprise exit had The Bachelorette viewers in a bit of shock.

Aaron Erb’s surprise exit shakes up rose ceremony

Something we didn’t see coming is when Aaron Erb (Noah Erb’s older twin brother) sat down with Jenn Tran and told her he was going home.

It was a bit of a surprise because he had been fighting hard for Jenn’s attention, and now, he’s headed out after choosing his career over love.

Perhaps he saw the writing on the wall and knew he was quickly shaping up to be the big villain rather than Jenn’s final pick.

At this point, and after gifting Devin with a self-help book that may or may not be real, he certainly has solidified his position when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

That’s where his brother found love anyway so leaving now doesn’t necessarily mean his Bachelor Nation career is over and, as he explained, his pilot opportunity is now or never.

With Aaron gone, that gave The Bachelorette cast a bit of a shakeup and made room for someone else to step in as the bad guy alongside Sam McKinney, who is currently seen as the big villain of the season — the new Sydney Gordon, if you will.

Jenn Tran whittles down her selection of suitors one rose at a time

Devin Strader walked into the rose ceremony with the group date rose, which didn’t sit well with the other men in the house.

Spencer was also sitting pretty as he had a rose after the one-on-one date with Jenn where she proclaimed, “We can be our most authentic selves with each other.”

Marcus, John M, Jonathan, Austin and his mullet, Grant, Sam McKinney (who is quickly turning into this season’s villain), Thomas N, Dylan, and Sam N all got a rose at the ceremony.

Jenn said goodbye to Hakeem and Tomas A. When Hakeem left, he took a moment to whisper to Jenn before turning back to tell the men that he loved them. Austin was in tears, seeing his friends leave as he moved forward.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.