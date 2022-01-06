Here’s what special advice host Jesse Palmer had for upcoming The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard

Former Season 5 lead of The Bachelor Jesse Palmer is revealing the most important advice he had for future leads. Pic credit: ABC

Starring on The Bachelor back in 2004, Jesse Palmer knows a thing or two about rose ceremonies.

Newly appointed to fill the shoes of long-time franchise host, Chris Harrison, the ESPN commentator is ready to share his unique perspective with the upcoming Season 26 lead, Clayton Echard.

The 43-year-old recently opened up to former Bachelorette Becca Kurfin and Bachelor in Paradise alum, Serena Pitt on the most important advice he had to pass on to any upcoming lead of The Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer reveals the most important advice he gave to current Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard

Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, The Bachelor host said his biggest advice to Clayton Echard was “don’t be lazy.”

“Just because you’re The Bachelor, it does not guarantee that anybody needs to fall in love with you or will fall in love,” Palmer elaborated on the January 4th episode. “You have to show your best self and you really have to make that effort. You really have to step out of your comfort zone and do that.”

Explaining the role of the Bachelor can cause you to ultimately wait for the women to come to you, he added, “What I was really sort of encouraging him to do, was to be aggressive, to get out and really sort of show interest.”

Who is Jesse Palmer?

Hosting his inaugural season of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer is returning to the franchise from his previous appearance as the lead back in Season 5.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” his bio read on the ABC website. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

On his season, the former New York Giants quarterback historically gave a rose to the wrong contestant when he misspoke her name.

And while his season of The Bachelor didn’t end in a proposal, he went on to sharpen his hosting skills with gigs on The Food Network, Good Morning America, and ESPN.

Also finding success in his love life, Palmer recently tied the knot with long-time fiancee, model Emely Fardo in October 2021.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.